What Will Be driving Growth Factor of Battery Management ICs Market Near Future

Battery Management IC is a type of Power Management IC that aids in organizing battery requirements of the system as a whole by managing the power consumption from various power sources. This makes the system or device, which is operating on the Battery Management Integrated Circuit, more reliable and efficient.

Battery Management ICs find application in fields such as consumer electronics (MP3 players, smart phones and Bluetooth headsets), to portable medical and industrial equipment.

Battery Management ICs Market: Drivers and Trends

Growth in the demand for consumer electronic devices, functioning on battery generated power, is expected to boost the overall Battery Management IC market. Also, the ever-rising demand for battery operational devices in telecommunication, networking and automotive fields are expected to drive the global Battery Management ICs market. In countries, such as China and India, the development of smaller and cheaper battery and power management integrated circuits will provide necessary foundation for the Battery Management Integrated Circuits market to grow on.

Currently, Battery Management ICs are being integrated into smart devices to make them more energy efficient in power management, features and functionality.

Battery Management ICs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global Battery Management ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Power Industry

Others

On the basis of product, the global Battery Management ICs market can be segmented into the following,

LiFePo4 Battery Management Integrated Circuits

Polymer Battery Management Integrated Circuits

Li-ion Battery Management Integrated Circuits

Others

Battery Management ICs Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is the largest contributor in the Battery Management ICs market owing to the market presence of a significant number of consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. Over the forecast period, the development of low cost Lithium ion Battery Management ICs in countries, such as China, is expected to drive the Battery Management ICs Market in the Asia Pacific region.

North America, being one of the prominent regions in the Battery Management ICs Market globally, is expected to lead the global revenue generation, owing to the technological advancements in automotive, consumer electronics and power sectors in the region.

Battery Management ICs Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global Battery Management ICs market include, Analog Devices, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMIcroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Microchip Technology Inc.; Integrated Device Technology, Inc.; LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; ROHM Semiconductor; Hycon Technology Corp.; Maxim Integrated and Diodes Incorporated, among others.

The Battery Management ICs Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Battery Management ICs Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Battery Management ICs Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Battery Management ICs Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Battery Management ICs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Battery Management ICs Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

