North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market: Snapshot

The North America wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market has been displaying significant growth rate over the last few years, thanks to the increasing number of patients with disability. In the years to come, the market is likely to gain substantially from the rising demand for user-friendly accessible vehicles and the surge in the launch of affordable mobility gadgets.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market – Leading Players are Focusing on Innovations and Technological Developments

Apart from this, the mounting number of trauma cases, leading to disability and the escalating geriatric population is also expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturers in the near future.

In 2015, the North America market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters was worth US$1.74 bn. According to researchers, the market’s future looks bright, rising at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2016 to 2024 and reaching US$3.47 bn by the end of 2024.

Full Size Vehicles to Continue as Leading Contributor to North America Market

On the basis of the type of vehicle, the North America market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters has been classified into three broad categories, i.e., full size vehicles, medium size vehicles, and small size vehicles. Full size vehicles have been leading this market in terms of revenue; however, the demand for medium size vehicle is higher in North America.

In 2015, the full size vehicle segment accounted for more than 48% of the overall market. With the increasing uptake of wheelchair accessible vehicles as family cars among families with disabled people, the revenue generated from this segment is likely to augment in the near future, ensuring its lead.

Demand from U.S. to Remain High

In terms of geography, the market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters in North America has been segmented into the U.S. and Canada. With a share of nearly 95%, the U.S. led the overall market in 2015. The scenario is expected to remain so over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a large base of disabled population.

The rising adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles, stimulated by the increasing number of awareness initiatives by the manufacturers of vehicle converters, increasing cases of trauma resulting in disability, and the surge in the government funding for wheelchair accessible vehicles are also projected to boost the U.S. market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters in the years to come.

The North America market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Mobility Ventures LLC, Vantage Mobility International, and BraunAbility are at the forefront of this market. Some of the other prominent vendors of wheelchair accessible vehicle convertibles in this region are Toyota Motor Corp., Rollx Vans, and Freedom Motors USA.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing Geriatric Population to accelerate market growth in the next few years.

S. market to led the North America market with rising number of accident and trauma cases.

The North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market has been segmented as below:

North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market, By Vehicle Type

Full Size Vehicles

Medium Size Vehicles

Small Size Vehicles

North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market, By Entry Modality

Ramp

Lifts

North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market, By Entry Mode

Side Entry

Rear Entry

North America Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market, By Country