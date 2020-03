Data Loss Prevention Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Data Loss Prevention Industry

Description

The Data Loss Prevention market is estimated at $1.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing demand for protection of intellectual property against theft, rise in security breaches, growing data thefts across the globe and low cost storage devices are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising commercialization is the other factor contributing to the growth of market. However, low awareness, unguaranteed prevention methods and complex rules of data loss preventions are hindering the market growth. Moreover, the presence of continual cyber-attacks is future opportunity factor for market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826969-data-loss-prevention-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

In solution segment, network DLP dominates the market due to continuous monitoring of data in motion capabilities. North America commanded the largest share in the global market. The growth is due to the presence of huge data and increased adoption of cloud technologies. Moreover, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated for sustainable growth during the forecast period. High demand for advanced software’s for prevention of data loss and increasing security attacks are some of the key factors which can be attributed to the market growth in these regions.

Some of the key players in the market include

GTB Technologies, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Websense, Inc., Zecurion, RSA, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, CA Technologies and Symantec Corporation.

Organisation Size Covered:

? Enterprise

? Small and Medium Business

Verticals Covered:

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Retail and Logistics

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

? Government and Public Utilities

? Telecommunication and IT

? Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

? Other Verticals

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/826969-data-loss-prevention-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Solution Types Covered:

? Storage/Data Center DLP

? Network DLP

? Endpoint DLP

Services Covered:

? Education and Training

? Risk and Threat Assessment

? Managed Security Service

? System Integration and Installation

? Consulting

Applications Covered:

? Cloud Storage

? Encryption

? Centralized Management

? Web and Email Protection

? Incident Response and Workflow Management

? Policy, Standards and Procedures

? Other Applications

Deployment Types Covered:

? Cloud DLP

? On-Premises

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=826969

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)