Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2018 to 2026

The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is predicted to witness a surge in its growth due to increasing hospital admissions for emergency and elective care. Increase in the number of accidents is continuously adding to hospital admissions. The shift from manual to automatic models is expected to highlight the global market. Rising geriatric population susceptible to acute health conditions could be powerful factor augmenting the demand in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market.

The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market could be classified according to type of product and end user. Among products, hospital beds are projected to collect a larger share of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Classified under beds, surgical beds secured a king’s share of the global market in 2018.

The report offered here brings to light some of the crucial portions of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market that could attract strong growth in the near future. It comes out as a useful guideline for players to take informed decisions when operating in the global market.

Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increased demand for maternity beds and rising count of hospitals in emerging economies are envisaged to create a whole lot of demand in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. High technological advancement could further push the growth of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market in the near future.

Increasing significance of early diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to work in the favor of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Other factors that could enhance the rise of the market include increasing healthcare investment, government initiatives, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Rising out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure could be another prominent factor giving traction to the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market.

Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: Geographical Analysis

Among key regions of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market, Asia Pacific is prophesied to take the lead in terms of revenue share. Increasing rate of accidents in India and rising population and high birth rate in developing countries are envisioned to propel the demand in the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market in Asia Pacific.

Europe could follow Asia Pacific as France, Italy, and the U.K. secure telling shares of the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. North America could be another region with impressive growth in the market. However, the MEA may show a lethargic rise in the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market.

Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: Companies Mentioned

The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market includes top players such as Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Invacare Corporation. Merger and acquisition and new product launch could be go-to business tactics that players may adopt to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

