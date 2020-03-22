Adrenergic Drugs Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.

The global adrenergic drugs market is projected to driven by the high prevalence and rising incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, and cardiac arrest worldwide. According to a WHO estimate, more than 251 million people worldwide were affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2016. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), each year, more than 350,000 cases of cardiac arrest are reported at hospital set ups. Moreover, new product development, increasing applications of these drugs for a variety of disease indications and approvals by regulatory authorities are likely to fuel the adrenergic drugs market during the forecast period. Moreover, new product developments and large number of clinical pipeline products represents the business development opportunity in near future. However, the side effects of these drugs such as irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, chest pain and other such as nervousness, hallucinations etc. are projected to hamper the usage of adrenergic drugs in the near future.

The global adrenergic drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be classified into bronchodilators, vasopressors, catecholamines, and others. Bronchodilators are utilized to open the airway tracts by relaxing the bronchial muscles to enable people with breathing disorders to breathe better. The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the global adrenergic drug market by the end of forecast period. Albuterol, formoterol, levalbuterol, olodaterol, and salmeterol are some of the most commonly used bronchodilators. The vasopressors drug class segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of cardiac arrest worldwide. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be segregated into oral route, intravenous route, and inhalation. In terms of disease indication, the global market can be segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, cardiac arrest, shock, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global adrenergic drug market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce.

In terms of region, the global adrenergic drug market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to hold prominent share of the global adrenergic drug market by the end of 2025. The leading share of these regions is attributed to the high prevalence of COPD, asthma, and cardiac arrest cases in developed countries, well-established healthcare facilities, and favorable medical reimbursement policies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to a considerable number of people in China and India being diagnosed with asthma and COPD, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rapidly developing healthcare facilities in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global adrenergic drugs market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Mylan Pharmaceutical Inc.

