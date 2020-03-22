Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market

global aerospace and defense C-Class parts market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace and Defense C-Class Parts Market: Highlights

Aerospace and defense C-class parts market includes low cost and high volume commodity parts such as fasteners and bearing parts. It is sometimes called as Pan Stock. C-class aerospace parts are segmented into four major heads which are hardware parts, bearing parts, electronic components and machined parts for both commercial and military aircraft.

Fasteners are major components in the aerospace and defense C-Class parts market which fall under the hardware segment. Bearing parts include mainly control bearings, ball bearings, and roller bearings. Electronic components include mainly connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products. Machined parts include mainly brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, and tuned parts.

Changing dynamics in the global aerospace and defense industry have an impact on the C-Class parts market. For instance, major OEMs, such as Boeing and Airbus are incorporating high amount of composite materials in their next generation aircraft. Composites rich aircraft generally require the use of significantly fewer C-class parts than aircraft made of traditional non-composite materials. The parts used in next generation aircraft are generally priced higher than C class aerospace parts used in non-composite aircraft structures.

The global aerospace & defense C-class parts market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, technology advancement, and growing aerospace and defense fleet size are the key drivers in the global aerospace & defense C-class parts market.

Hardware parts are expected to remain dominant in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts markets in the next five years, mainly driven by the demand of fasteners and bolts. North America is expected to remain the leading region in the aerospace & defense c-class parts market since it is the manufacturing hub of the major tier players and aerospace & defense OEMs.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, c-class part manufacturers, distributors, tier players, aerospace OEMs, and airline companies. The key distributors are Wesco Aircraft, Kellstrom industries, and Aviall Services. The key aerospace OEMs are Boeing, Airbus, Comac, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR, Lockheed Martin, Cessna, and Gulfstream.

The key aerospace & defense C-class part manufacturers are Precision Casts Parts, Alcoa Global Fasteners, B E Aerospace, Eaton Corporation, Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Amphenol Corporation, and Vought Aircraft Industries (Part of Triumph Group). New product development, collaboration with tier players and OEMs, and long term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 2,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. More than 15 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global aerospace & defense C-Class parts market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Parts Type:

• Hardware Parts

• Bearing Parts

• Electronic Components

• Machined Parts

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Distributors

• Parts Brokers

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by End Use

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

• Rest of the World

