Airborne LiDAR Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions in 2026

Airborne LiDAR can be defined as a tool which is being used to collect accurate and impenetrable topographic data at very high speed. This topographic data are being are being used in many applications as well as many new applications are being discovered continuously through intense research and development activities. Airborne LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is basically a laser system mounted in aircraft that is designed for the measurement of three dimensional coordinates of the earth surface. Airborne LiDAR has become new industry standard tool owing to its substantial features. LiDAR system offers rapid collection of three dimensional data for long linear objects including power lines, roads, coastal zone, railway tracks, and waterways. In addition, compared to other optical sensors, airborne LiDAR has narrower swath and are most effective in the process of capturing information.

The global airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to show stagnant growth accounting for higher compound annual growth rate during the research study. The primary factor driving the global airborne LiDAR market includes increasing demand of these tools from different industry verticals. For instance, airborne LiDAR systems are widely used in cellular network planning, forestry management & planning, pollution modeling, flood modeling, and urban/city modeling. Also, government organizations are investing huge amounts in airborne LiDAR applications for civil engineering applications and military & defense applications in order to decrease the risk factors and increase precision of procedures. Also, the airborne LiDAR market has witnessed significant growth in infrastructure projects. These all factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global airborne LiDAR market during the forecast period.

However, airborne LiDAR is ineffective during low hanging cloud or heavy rain. Also, very large database is difficult to interpret using airborne LiDAR. These all factors are likely to hamper the growth of the global airborne LiDAR market.

The global airborne LiDAR market can be segmented into component, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on component, the global market can be segmented into micro-electro mechanical system, lasers, GPS/GNSS receiver, inertial navigation system, and camera.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into exploration & detection, corridor mapping, seismology, and others. Furthermore, the end-use industry segment can be categorized into aerospace & defense, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, archaeology, metal & mining, and others. On the basis of geography, the global airborne LiDAR market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among all regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global airborne LiDAR market, accounting for the largest market share in 2018. This is mainly due to higher usage of LiDAR in unmanned aerial vehicle in North American countries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the coming future. This in primarily due increasing demand for surveying and mapping services and rapid infrastructure development and an across the region.

Some of emerging players operating in global airborne LiDAR market includes Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Firmatek, Saab AB, MERRICK & COMPANY, Airborne Imaging, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Leica Geosystems AG, FLIR® Systems, Inc., and FARO Technologies, Inc. among others.