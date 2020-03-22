Allergy Immunotherapy Market 2017-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product Application and Region

The global Allergy Immunotherapy Market was valued at US$ 1.37 Bn in 2016 and is projected to register a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report titled, “Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”, published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) in April 2018. The report states that high prevalence of allergy diseases across the globe, rise in awareness about allergy treatment, increase in funding for clinical research and grants, launch of new therapies, etc. are expected to spur the growth of the global allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period, i.e., from 2017 to 2025.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global allergy immunotherapy market in the near future, primarily due to the large base of patients suffering from allergy diseases, high clinical R&D budget to address the unmet needs of the market, launch of new therapies, and increase in awareness regarding allergy treatment in these regions.

Europe is estimated to dominate the global allergy immunotherapy market by the end of 2025, which can be ascribed to the high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of allergy diseases in the developed countries in the region such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy, promising product pipeline, and initiatives undertaken by the government and non-profit organizations to promote awareness regarding allergy diseases. The allergy immunotherapy market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of more than 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35708

Allergy immunotherapy, also referred to as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment targeted against different types of allergies. There is an increase in the prevalence of allergy, and pharmacotherapy, by itself, is insufficient to control the rate of occurrence. Allergy immunotherapeutic treatment boosts immunological tolerance as well as alters the course of the disease. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, it is estimated that allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in North America. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50 million Americans experience different types of allergies every year.

Immunotherapy treatment can help reduce allergy symptoms in around 85% of the people suffering from allergic rhinitis. As per the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in 2014, more than 150 million people in Europe are suffering from chronic allergic disorders and it has been estimated that by 2025, over 50% of the population in the region will be affected with allergy diseases. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), in 2010, around 30% of the global population suffered from allergic rhinitis. The rapidly growing patient pool, coupled with launch of new therapies and increasing awareness regarding allergy treatment, is projected to drive the allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35708

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global allergy immunotherapy market based on treatment type, allergy type, and distribution channel. Among treatment types, the sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) segment is poised to account for a dominant CAGR of the global allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Recent approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration and launch of new therapies such as Oralair, Grastek, and Ragwitek in 2014 had significantly impacted the sublingual therapy market in 2016. Also, the recent launch of Odactra aimed at the treatment of allergy caused by house dust mite (HDM) is estimated to propel the growth of the sublingual immunotherapy segment during the forecast period.