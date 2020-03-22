The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Aluminum Trays Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025” worldwide.

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Introduction

Aluminum is one of the most versatile packaging materials available. Aluminum trays find applications in the food industry, especially for meat, bakery, produce and other departments. Aluminum trays offer a sturdy shelving space for storage place for articles, and also are one of the most successful means for serving food. Aluminum trays are also used for household purposes. Aluminum trays are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, and therefore are customizable in nature. One of the essential features of aluminum trays is their availability in a disposable version. Some varieties of aluminum trays are durable and do not get cracked, chipped or dented, if used cautiously. Some of the factors which are expected to increase preference for aluminum trays are, recyclable and reusable features offered by aluminum trays. Aluminum trays are primarily used for packaging of pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meals. Increased adoption of on-the-go lifestyle, especially in the emerging economies presents numerous opportunities of growth for the global aluminum trays market.

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Dynamics

The global aluminum tray market enjoys high penetration in the market due to convenience in carrying. Aluminum trays are also used as a substitute for a bowl or a plate and are fire resistant. Latest trends in the global aluminum tray market include applications as a decorative product. The rise of e-retail platform and emergence of online food service has significantly facilitated growth of the global aluminum trays market. High demand for aluminum trays in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost the global aluminum trays market. Sterilized aluminum trays are used for storing or holding medical instruments. Growth of the global aluminum trays market is also expected to be boosted by growth of the global aluminum foil packaging market. Aluminum trays do not pose any environmental challenges at the time of disposal unlike plastic trays, which are their main competitor in the food service sector. Aluminum trays are expected to enjoy high preference among consumers and food service providers alike, owing to their light weight. However, there are certain factors that might hamper growth of the global aluminum trays market. These include, the landfill problem. Standard aluminum trays get accumulated in landfills. In addition, recyclability of aluminum is subject to the condition that the aluminum foil used as a laminate on the tray, is clean. Dirty foil is not accepted by recycle centers and is left for the landfills, further increasing the problem.

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum trays market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

Disposable aluminum trays

Standard aluminum trays

Aluminum sterilized trays

On the basis of end use industry, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

Medical industry

Food and beverages industry

Automotive industry

On the basis of thickness, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

<500 µ

500 µ -1500 µ

1500 µ -2500 µ

2500 µ -4000 µ

>4000 µ

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the aluminum trays market has been divided into seven regions as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Western Europe and North America aluminum trays markets are expected to be heavily influenced by the packed food market. Ready-to-eat meals segment is expected to gain traction and enjoy healthy growth over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and India have witnessed rapid adoption of on-the-go food consumption trend, owing to increasing disposable income and increased per capita spending on food.

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Players

Some of the players operating in the global aluminum trays market are –

Envases Del Plata S.A., Formacia, Durable Packaging, International, Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd, Artekno Oy, Wyda Packaging (Pty) Ltd., Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd, Penny Plate, LLC, and Confoil.

