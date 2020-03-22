Radio broadcast receiver also known as radio receiver, receives audio programs from local radio stations. Radio broadcast receivers are used to receive shortwave signals, medium-wave signals, long-wave signals, and ultra-short wave signals. Radio broadcast receivers are manufactured for the reproduction of sound-broadcasting programs. The sound is reproduced either by an earphone which plugs into a jack on the radio or a loudspeaker in the radio. Analog radio broadcast receivers use two types of modulation: amplitude modulation (AM) and frequency modulation (FM). Radio broadcast receivers can receive amplitude modulated (AM) signals transmitted by broadcast stations in frequency ranges from 148 to 283 kilohertz (kHz) in the longwave range, from 526 to 1,706 kilohertz (kHz) in the medium frequency range, and from 2.3 to 26 megahertz (MHz) for long distance international broadcasting. They can receive frequency modulated (FM) signals in the range of 65 to 108 megahertz (MHz) in the very high frequency range. The exact frequency range varies for radio broadcasting in different countries.

Radio broadcast receivers are divided into three types: portable, non-portable, and automobile receivers. This division of receivers is based on their characteristics such as convenience of use and frequency ranges. Radio broadcast receivers are manufactured by using semiconductor devices, including electron tubes and integrated microcircuits. These semiconductor devices are used for frequency detection and conversion, and signal amplification.

The global AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market is primarily driven by development of digital radio broadcasting. Furthermore, evolution of digital media is projected to fuel the demand for radio broadcast receivers worldwide in the next few years. Older radio receivers had poor performance as compared to newer one. Nowadays, the use of advanced techniques such as high performance semiconductors and digital signal processing increases the performance of radio broadcast receivers, thus driving the demand for AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market around the world.. Currently, a rise in multiscreen services in the radio subscription market and introduction of internet radio is further accelerating the AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market growth. However, radio broadcasts have poor audience attentiveness due to unavailability of visual information. This is projected to hamper the demand for radio broadcast receivers across the globe.

The global AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market can be segmented based on modulation type, broadcaster receiver type, application, and region. Based on modulation type, the AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market can be classified into amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), satellite radio, and digital audio broadcasting (DAB). In terms of broadcaster receiver type, the global AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market can be categorized into table radio, clock radio, tuner, portable radio, car radio, satellite radio, and others. Based on application, the global AM/FM/WR broadcast receiver market can be divided into entertainment, commercial, and communications.