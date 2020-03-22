Automatic Pipe Welding Machine Market Size will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future by 2026

Automatic pipe welding machines are used in industries to join two pipe pieces. The welding process includes complex joining operations. Reproducibility of welding is one of the key parts of product manufacturing. Automatic pipe welding machines offer a faster welding speed as compared to manual pipe welding machines. Moreover, they provide a more consistent weld and fewer errors in processes and product. Automatic pipe welding machines are suitable for various materials such as alloy steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and stainless steel. These Automatic pipe welding machines and semi-automatic pipe welding machines are more efficient compared to manual pipe welding machines. The automatic pipe welding machines are more reliable and provide better output compared to manual machines. They are preferred due to their durability, minimum maintenance, high performance, and long service life. Welding machine manufacturers are focusing on two major technologies: information management systems and welding automation. These technologies help manufacturers in maintaining operating costs and maximizing capital budgets. In addition, through these technologies, the process of welding can be monitored with the help of an operator screen. There are different types of welding shapes such as Zigzag Square, zigzag triangle, and line welding. Automatic pipe welding machines are used in the manufacture of parts of equipment, which demand safety and high reliability.

A major driver boosting the automatic pipe welding machine market is expansion in the automotive industry. Raw materials such as aluminum are widely used in transport vehicles such as trucks and trailers, and in the electronics industry. A rise in demand for aluminum to reduce product weight is projected to drive the automatic pipe welding machine marketin the coming years. In addition, many manufacturing companies are enhancing their procedures with the implementation of automation processes. Increase in demand for machines with improved quality is expected to propel the market. Automatic pipe welding machines reduce the time required for the welding process, the number of welding stations, and labor costs.

These factors are anticipated to augment the automatic pipe welding machine market during the forecast period. However, a lack of skilled labor and downstream support, and high cost of automatic pipe welding machines are projected to restrain the automatic pipe welding machine marketin the near future. Moreover, less flexibility of automatic pipe welding machines as compared to manual pipe welding machines is expected to hinder the global automatic pipe welding machine market. Nevertheless, increase in requirements for new productive welding systems for pipeline applications is expected to offer significant opportunities for the global automatic pipe welding machine market.

The global automatic pipe welding machine market can be classified based on product, application, and region. Based on produc, the market can be segmented into automatic pipe welding machines, semi-automatic pipe welding machines, and manual pipe welding machines. In terms of application, the market can be classified into automotive, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, construction, and marine. Based on region, the global automatic pipe welding machine market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in automatic pipe welding machine market include Copier B.V., Divisione P.W.T., Nanjing Auto Electric Co. Ltd., Shanghai Qianshan Piping Technology Co. Limited, and Ke-Hui. With an increase in competitiveness in the market, top companies are expanding their R&D facilities to develop reliable, lightweight, durable materials and high-strength and quality-welded metals. Moreover, key players are looking forward to develop improved and new technologies for automatic welding processes.