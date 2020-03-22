Automotive Engine Casing Market Estimated To Reach (Revenues) By 2027

An automotive engine casing is a vital shielding part of an engine that prevents external particles from getting tangled or sucked into the parts of engine. Automotive engine casings are extensively employed to keep and shield an automotive engine.

Engine casing is an integral component of the IC engine, and it is present in all IC engine vehicles. Increase in production of IC engine vehicles is boosting the production of automotive engine casing. The casing protects the engine and its components from the external particles, which boosts the efficiency of the engine. Furthermore, excess heat from the engine is absorbed by the engine casing, which helps regulate the temperature of the engine compartment. These factors are likely to boost to the automotive engine casing market.

The global automotive engine casing market can be segmented based on manufacturing process, material, vehicle type, and region.

Based on manufacturing process, the automotive engine casing market can be classified into injection molding, casting, and others. Injection molding is a highly efficient process that saves time and provides strength to the end product. Therefore, manufacturing of automotive components by injection molding is rising consistently. Casting is a conventional process used to fabricate the metal parts in the automotive industry. Introduction of advanced technology has led to a steady decline in the adoption of casting process for the fabrication of automotive components.

Based on the material, the automotive engine casing market can be divided into composites, metals, thermoplastics, and others. Metals are more commonly utilized to manufacture the cover of the engine. The engine dissipates more heat and needs component that can absorb more heat from the engine. Engine casings are used for that purpose and hence, the thermal heat coefficient of the material is a vital factor to be considered while choosing the material to manufacture the engine casing. Metals casings possess superior heat absorption capabilities; however, they are heavier than casings made of other materials. Metal casings increase the weight of the vehicle. Manufacturers employ composites, which are more efficient in terms of process time and possess properties that are a combination of both metals and non-metals.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive engine casing market can be classified into passenger vehicles (PVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and electric cars. Among electric cars, only hybrid vehicles possess an engine and engine casing. Production of the hybrid vehicles is considerably low, as consumer prefer the superior battery electric vehicles. Increase in production of battery electric vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for engine casing, as battery electric vehicles do not contain an IC engine. The size of an engine varies according to the model and likewise, the casing. This varies the price of the engine casing.

Based on geography, the global automotive engine casing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive engine casing market, owing to significant demand for vehicles from an increasing population in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive engine casing market are Miniature Precision Components, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Montaplast GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Rochling Group, Polytec Group, The Mondragón Cooperative Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.