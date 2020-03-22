Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Stringent Regulations To Limit Vehicle’s Weight Augment Demand For Automotive Intake Manifolds

Stringent regulations by governments across nations to make automobiles fuel efficient has led to a surge in the demand for automotive intake manifold. In order to make automobiles fuel efficient, it is important to make them light-weight and for this, government bodies such as The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) Standards have urged manufacturers to opt for light-weight vehicle components, which in turn are benefitting the global automotive intake manifold market. As a result of this, aluminum is being widely adopted to manufacture automotive intake manifolds. In fact, plastics are also gaining traction and are expected to reduce considerable weight of automotive intake manifold and help manufacturers achieve the desired fuel economy.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Trends and Opportunities

Sophistication has become an important characteristic in the production of modern automobile engines and is one of the key factors determining the demand for automotive intake manifolds worldwide. Emission regulations, consumption specifications, and shorter model cycles are factors considered to ensure the development of improved automotive intake manifolds. In the years to come, the global automotive intake manifolds market is predicted to witness a remarkable growth on account of supportive government regulations.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, the global automotive intake manifolds market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Of these, the market for automotive intake manifolds appeared to be strongest in Asia Pacific. The region held held a significant share in the market in 2015. It is likely that the Asia Pacific automotive intake manifolds market is flourishing on account of rapid technological innovations, growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and significant investments made in the automotive manufacturing industry. Surge in automobile production is expected to boost the demand for automotive intake manifolds in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that Europe will be the second most lucrative regional segment in the coming years.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Companies Mentioned

the global automotive intake manifold market is extremely fragmented with the presence of several players such as Mann+Hummel Group, MAHLE GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Röchling Group among others. Companies are focusing on product innovation and achieving it through intense research and development. Players are participating in strategic collaborations to acquire a bigger portion of the market share.