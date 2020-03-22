Biliary Stents Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Stent is referred as plastic or metal tube inserted in human body into lumen or duct to keep the passage open. Various types of stents such as expandable stents and simple plastic stents are used for various purposes. Different types of stents such as coronary, vascular, and biliary stents are employed for various purposes. ‘Biliary’ is referred to the bile duct, which is a long tube-like structure carrying bile fluid. Bile plays an important role in food digestion. It is secreted by liver into intestinal passage through the bile duct, which opens in intestine. Stents applied in biliary disorders are called biliary stents.

Biliary stents very first introduced in 1979 palliation of malignant biliary strictures which offered paradigm shift in biliary disorder. Biliary stents are used in various applications such as malignant biliary obstruction, biliary strictures, and leaking of bile duct. Akin to any other devices, biliary stents are associated with a few complications; of this, occlusion of the stent is the most common reason for stent failure. However, biliary stents have become an integral part in palliation of malignant strictures. Plastic and metal biliary stents are available in the market. Plastic biliary stents are composed of polyethylene and Teflon.

These are available in a variety of configuration. Companies have modified stents to decrease the biofilm formation, thereby increasing patency time which includes coating with specialized material and windsock distal design. Plastic stents are generally radiopaque and available with introducer kits. The self-expanding metal stents (SEMs) offers the advantages due to increased diameter of stent thereby reducing recurrent obstruction and increasing patency duration. Some self-expanding metal stents have retrieval loops such as wall flex that facilitate its repositioning and removal after the initial placement. Covered self-expanding metal stents are now evaluated for application in benign disease. Plastic biliary stents are used separately or with an associated pusher or introducer catheter.

Increase in patency duration of plastic and self-expanding metal stents remains an integral area of future research. High prevalence of biliary diseases across the globe is driving the biliary stents market. Rise in surgical procedures of biliary diseases is expected to boost the biliary stents market across the globe. Increase in usage of substitutes in biliary surgeries is anticipated to restrain the biliary stents market. High cost of procedure of biliary stents insertion is also adversely affecting the market growth. Further investigation on how to increase patency period for plastic and metal stents could be the research highlight in near future. Biodegradable stents that do not require removal are being developed. Advanced research studies need to be conducted in this field.

The global biliary stents market can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the biliary stents market can be divided into plastic, metal, and others. The plastic segment is estimated to expand in the near future due to the comparatively low cost, and easy insertion and removal during surgeries. Self-expanding metal stents could be the second sub-segment of biliary stent type due to high price factor. In terms of application, the biliary stents market can be divided into malignant obstruction, benign biliary strictures, biliary leaks, and others. Malignant obstruction and benign biliary strictures segments are likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to their rising prevalence and lack of substitutes to biliary stent insertion.

Based on geography, the global biliary stents market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for major share of the global biliary stents market during the forecast period owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure and rise in population suffering from biliary disorders. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region of the global biliary stents market. India and China are the developing countries in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global biliary stents market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Blue Belt Technologies Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Brainlab AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbot Vascular among others.