Card & Dice Bags Market is Booming Across The Globe Explored In Latest Research by TMR

Safety is the primary concern for every individual in today’s world. And along with the safety features, demand for lightweight, easy-to-handle, disposable, and tamper resistant products have increased substantially in last few years. To cater various segments of the market, manufacturers are producing personalized packaging products. Technological innovations are the essential requirement of any industry to continuously meet consumer demands.

In gaming and casino Industry; keeping track, replacing and removing used cards from live table games became a complicated task. So to eliminate this problem, card and dice bags are introduced. Unlike conventional packaging, Card and dice bags are made up of good quality polymer resins that yields highest strength. Card and dice bags market has a high potential to grow and will expand at good compound annual growth rate in coming years. Various manufacturers are adding some extraordinary features to the product such as clear film, surface writing, and heat sealed side seams, etc. to enhance the consumer experience. All these developments in this market point out the seamless growth of card and dice bags market.

Card and Dice Bags Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global card and dice bags market are Ampac Holdings LLC, SUZOHAPP Group, International Plastics Inc., Trevor Owen Ltd., Superior Bag Inc., NELMAR Security Packaging Systems, Inc., TDN Money Systems Inc., CONNOVER Packaging Inc., A Rifkin Co., Block and Company, Inc., Nomad Packaging Pty Ltd., Vonco Products LLC, Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd, IX Better Home Inc., DYNA Corp International LLC.

Card and Dice Bags: Market Dynamics

Card and dice bags are very cost effective personalized packaging product manufactured to meet demands of casino gaming industry. The main driving factor for the card and dice bags market is the increasing need for customized packaging solutions in the gaming industry to systematically improve the gaming system. The Card and dice bags market has a huge potential to grow but still, it is not developed to an expected level. At present, there are only a few companies which manufactures card and dice bags. New and experienced manufacturers can invest in this market to reap lucrative benefits. Card and dice bags are available in different shape and size to fulfill consumer demands with flexibility and convenience. The cost of raw material used for manufacturing of card and dice bags is dynamic in nature, which may diminish its growth prospects.

Card and Dice Bags: Market Segmentation

Card and dice bags market is segmented as follows-

Card and Dice bags market segmentation by Material Used – High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Card and Dice bags market segmentation by End use – Inland Casinos, In-house Casinos, Cruise Ship Casinos, Racetracks, etc.

Card and Dice bags market segmentation by Adhesive Closure – Tamper Resistant Adhesive Closure and Tamper Evident Adhesive Closure.

Card and Dice Bags Market: Regional outlook

The global card and dice bags market is segmented across following regions- Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Casino gaming is very popular in the United States, it contributes around 0.50% of GDP of the country. Las Vegas alone generates 6-7 Billion dollars of revenue from casino gaming market in the United States. So the demand for card and dice bags is comparatively higher in North America. After the North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest gaming market in the world and is still growing at a higher compound annual growth rate than North America, reflects an increased demand for card and dice bags in this region which creates a lucrative opportunity for the investors.