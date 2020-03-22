Cardiovascular Drugs Market Strategical Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The global cardiovascular drugs market was valued at approximately US$ 80.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 1.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Cardiovascular Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that surge in incidences of hypertension and hyperlipidemia is likely to spur the demand of cardiovascular drugs in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce their new cardiovascular drugs in developed markets such a North America and Western Europe, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global cardiovascular drugs market. Changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle trends in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific cardiovascular drugs market at a CAGR of around 2.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiovascular-drugs-market.html

Pricing Constraints and Availability of Generics to Restrain Global Market Expansion

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD’s) are the leading cause of deaths across the globe. According to World Health Organization’s report, more than 17.7 million individuals died of CVDs in 2015, and CVDs accounted for 31% of total deaths in 2013. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading cause for healthcare burden in developed as well as developing countries. Sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and changing dietary habits in developed and emerging markets is leading to cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension and hyperlipidemia which in turn is likely to fuel uptake of cardiovascular drugs. Many of the block buster cardiovascular drugs have lost their patent exclusivity in recent years and many are about to go off patent in near future. This factor has attracted many small and mid-size industry players to offer their generic drugs, which in turn has attributed for devaluation of the market, there by restraining growth of global cardiovascular drugs market.

Renin-Angiotensin System Blockers to Lose Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of global cardiovascular drugs market based on drug class, indication and distribution channel. Among the drug class studied, anti-clotting agents segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Anti-clotting agents segment which comprises anticoagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors is likely to get boost from increasing incidences of heart failures, stroke, etc. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S., around 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a stroke each year of which 610,000 are found to be first or new cases of stroke. The renin-angiotensin system blockers segment is anticipated to lose its market share during the forecast period, and is expected to hold a share of ~16.0% by 2025 from ~18.0% in 2016. Availability of generics and adverse effects associated with ACE inhibitors and ARB’s are factors likely to hamper this segment.

Request Sample of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33281

Hypertension to Be the Most Promising Indication to Invest In

Among indications, hypertension segment is projected to hold dominant share of global cardiovascular drugs market during the forecast period and is likely to expand at CAGR of around 1.5% from 2017 to 2025. Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. states that ~32% of adult population in the U.S. had high blood pressure in 2012. Surge in preference for hypertension specific drugs such as Tracleer, Letairis, etc. over conventional beta blockers, diuretics and calcium channel blockers is projected to fuel this expansion. Arrhythmia segment, which accounted for a meager share of global cardiovascular drugs market is anticipated to have substantial growth and account for approximately 4.0% of market share by 2025. Advancements in implantable cardiovascular devices such as leadless pacemakers, development of battery free pacemakers to treat arrhythmia is likely to hamper arrhythmia drugs market. Retail pharmacies are projected to be leading segment of distribution channel over the forecast period while online pharmacies are likely to register growth at CAGR of over 2.0% from 2017 to 2025. Adoption of e-commerce, convenience & discounts offered by mail pharmacies are major factors triggering this growth.

Asia Pacific to Resister Exponential Growth and Offer Huge Incremental Opportunity

In terms of value, North America was leading contributor in global cardiovascular drugs market in 2016. High prevalence of hyperlipidemia and hypertension in the U.S. is one of the contributing factor for major share of the North America market. However, increasing foray of generic drugs in the U.S. is implying pricing constraints on existing players which is likely to hamper this market. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines of the U.S., approximately 89% of the total prescriptions dispensed in 2016 in the U.S. were contributed by generic drugs. Healthcare spending in emerging markets such as China and India are rising, which is fueling the expansion of Asia Pacific cardiovascular drugs market. Regaining economic growth in Latin American markets such as Brazil is augmenting healthcare expenditure through rise in private health insurance, entry of international drug manufacturers and health care providers in this region. This factor is likely to propel Latin America cardiovascular drugs market at CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Request for Broucher:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33281