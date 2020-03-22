Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Industry

This report studies the global market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival， including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, Christmas Lighting, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

The technical barriers of Christmas decoration are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival and widely used to celebrate Christmas in USA. Christmas decorations are available throughout the country in major retail stores and local markets. The recovery of the U.S. economy and increased disposable income per capita have been huge factors contributing to increased spending on Christmas trees, cards, flowers, and even gifts. The increased consumption of Christmas decoration is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Christmas decoration industry will usher in a stable growth space.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share from foreign enterprises in USA regions, the competition in Christmas decoration industry will become more intense.

In 2017, the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations include

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Crab Pot Trees

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Hilltop

Market Size Split by Type

Artificial Christmas Tree

Christmas Lighting

Christmas Decorations

Market Size Split by Application

Residential

Commercial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

