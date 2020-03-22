Cloud Based Contact Center Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2022

Cloud Based Contact Center Industry

Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market is accounted for $4.9 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% to reach $24.6 billion by 2022. Factors such as cloud compliance requirements, disaster recovery and agility and scalability will boost the market growth. However, risk of initial investment and data security issues are restraining the market growth.

The dialer segment is contributing towards the highest share value during the forecast period. The managed services segment is projecting highest growth rate due to increasing deployment models implemented by IT companies. Demand for hybrid cloud is projected to increase. The consumer goods and retail industry segment will increase significantly with highest revenue shares. North America commanded the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific due to the increasing market for analytics and retail and distribution activities.

Some of the key players in global Cloud Based Contact Center market are

Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Newvoicemedia, Mitel Networks Corporation, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Aspect Software Parent Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., West Corporation, Nice-Systems Ltd., Evolve IP, LLC, 3clogic, Liveops Cloud, Five9, Inc., Incontact, Inc., Connect First, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Solutions Covered:

? Agent Performance Optimization (APO)

? Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

? Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

? Dialers

Services Covered:

? Managed Services

? Professional Services

Applications Covered:

? Data Integration and Recording

? Chat Quality and Monitoring

? Call Routing and Queuing

? Real-Time Decision Making

? Workforce Optimization

Deployments Covered:

? Private Cloud

? Public Cloud

? Hybrid and Community Cloud

Organizations Covered:

? Large Enterprises

? Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

End Users Covered:

? Consumer Goods and Retail

? Government and Public Sector

? Healthcare and Life Sciences

? Manufacturing

? Media and Entertainment

? Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

? Telecommunication and ITES

? Other End Users

o Transportation & Logistics

o Education

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

