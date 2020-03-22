The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Colony Counters Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2026” worldwide.

Colony counters estimate a liquid culture’s density of microorganisms. They specify the number of microbial colonies present on sample plates (agar plate, slide, mini gel, or Petri dish.) for maximized working efficiency in the lab. They accelerate medical and biology research procedures that demand the examination of microorganism growth rates in food, environmental, pharmaceutical, veterinary, and clinical laboratories. They are capable of judging the sample concentration, antibiotic testing, exact reagent, and hygiene studies. Automatic colony counters are more accurate than manual calculations. Automatic colony counters incorporate a software to export images and information for further analysis.

Innovations are taking place in the global colony counters market. Major as well as local manufacturers are widening their product portfolio. Collaborations among major market players for superior technological advancements in products are likely to drive the growth of the global colony counters market during the forecast period. The high-end technology software in colony counters enhances sensitivity and specificity. It offers improved precision and provides a complete, fast, accurate, and traceable reading of the results. Automatic colony counter provides precise results with lower variation and improved comparability with the standards used in the colony counters. Major manufacturers operating in the market are involved in continuous research & development activities to expand their already wide product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Thomas Scientific launched a new range of automatic colony counters and inhibition zone readers with high technology software that can be linked to a PC via a USB connection. They count all colonies on a Petri dish in less than one second. Emerging players operating in the market are also focusing on introducing new versions of their existing colony counters. Continuous expansion of offerings in high throughput systems and reduced waiting time and improved result specificity are likely to drive the global colony counters market in the near future. However, a fragmented product market is affecting profit margins of major market players. These factors are likely to restrain the global colony counters market during the forecast period.

The global colony counters market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into automated colony counter, digital colony counter, manual colony counter, and others. Based on end-user, the global colony counters market can be classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research organizations, and other end-users such as clinical laboratories, hospitals, and environmental monitoring labs. Currently, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies serve the maximum demand, which is a reflection of a rise in the adoption of research for drug discovery by end-users, especially in developed countries within North America and Europe. In terms of application, the global colony counters market can be categorized into antibiotic testing, hygiene studies, microbiology studies, GFP colonies, fluids contamination, and other applications.

Based on geography, the market can be classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America emerged as the most lucrative region for vendors operating in the market. The dominance of this region can be attributed to growing availability of funds for research and resilient drug discovery activities in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to a large patient pool led by an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases demanding affordable care and early detection measures and rise in focus of key players on emerging markets such as China and India. Moreover, an increase in research & development regarding the enhancing of automation in clinical laboratories and increase in the need for automation across several health care applications to obtain more accurate outcome are estimated to propel the colony counters market in Asia Pacific.

Key companies operating in the global colony counters market include Thomas Scientific, Oxford Optronix Ltd., Synbiosis, Topac Inc., Singer Instrument Company Limited, Molecular Devices, LLC., and Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC,. A major technological trend observed among leading players operating in the global colony counters market is the introduction of next-generation colony counters.

