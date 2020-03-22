Content Moderation Solutions Market- Provides A 360-Degree Analysis On How The Content Moderation Industry

Content Moderation Solutions – Growing Need Across all Industries

The incessant rise in objectionable content being posted on the Internet is calling for effective content moderation solutions to disincentivize hate speech and the spread of violence that is polluting the online community. This problem has aggravated with a mounting number of end-use industries are taking their operations online.

The need for content moderation varies with the form of content, such as comment moderation, image or video moderation, and sentiment moderation, and will only increase as the volume of content that is being uploaded online is increasing at an unparalleled rate. Most social media platforms have established strict community guidelines to control what kind of content can be posted on these networks, and are in need of an efficient tool to implement these standards. Content moderation solution providers are jumping at this opportunity to offer innovative ways to moderate content on the social platforms with more precision and accuracy.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Understanding the significant growth prospects in this market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has identified the immense potential for content moderation solutions and services across a wide range of industries undergoing digital transition, and provides a 360-degree analysis on how the content moderation industry is expected to change in the coming years.

Content Moderation Solutions: Human Vs Robots

In a bid to create a healthy online community amidst the burgeoning rise of social media, human resources involved in content moderation processes have expressed their opinions about the work being a vicious circle of mental trauma. The psychological risks associated with content moderation haves received radical criticism from across the world, and the market required a tectonic shift in the way operational decisions were made in the content moderation industry.

In 2018, the global market for content moderation solutions reached a value of nearly US$ 4,800 million, and is expected to witness a near 10% year-over-year growth through 2019. The content moderation solutions landscape is likely to take a big leap in the coming years, as a new role is emerging for AI in content moderation. An alarming rise in the attrition rates in content moderation solution companies has triggered the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to supplant human resources in the content moderation industry.

However, the convergence of human moderators and AI is currently at the nascent stage, as the accuracy of robotic content moderation solutions is often questioned by end users. Though robots are facilitating content moderators at handling a high volume of content posted on the Internet, companies are failing to offer AI-based content moderation solutions that are relevant in terms of cultural, regional, and social perspectives. Contextual understanding remains an irreplaceable aspect of content moderation, especially in the ‘gray areas’ of decision-making, the possibility of robots taking over humans in the content moderation industry seems to be a long shot.