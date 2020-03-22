Context Advertising Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025
Global Context Advertising Industry
This report focuses on the global Context Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Context Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
Contextual advertising is a form of targeted advertising for advertisements appearing on websites or other media, such as content displayed in mobile browsers. The advertisements themselves are selected and served by automated systems based on the identity of the user and the content displayed.
The market for the consumer goods, retail, and restaurants industry is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the wide use of digital advertising in the consumer goods, retail, and restaurants industry. In addition, digital marketing is used in the consumer goods and retail industry to improve marketing services, enhance customer intelligence, manage trade promotions, and optimize prices, and for loyalty marketing. In addition, rising purchasing power of consumers is driving the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global Context Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Act-on Software
Adobe Systems
Amazon.com
Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications)
AOL
Facebook
Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network)
Flytxt
Google
IAC
Infolinks
Inmobi
Marketo
Media.net (Acquired by Beijing Miteno Communication Technology)
Microsoft
Millennial Media
Sap
Simplycast
Twitter
Yahoo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Activity-based Advertising
Location-based Advertising
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants
Telecom and IT
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Media and Entertainment
Travel, Transportation, and Automobile
Healthcare
Academia and Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Context Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Context Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Context Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Activity-based Advertising
1.4.3 Location-based Advertising
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Context Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.5 Media and Entertainment
1.5.6 Travel, Transportation, and Automobile
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Academia and Government
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Context Advertising Market Size
2.2 Context Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Context Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Context Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Context Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Context Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Context Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Context Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Context Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Context Advertising Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Context Advertising Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Context Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Context Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Act-on Software
12.1.1 Act-on Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Act-on Software Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Act-on Software Recent Development
12.2 Adobe Systems
12.2.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.3 Amazon.com
12.3.1 Amazon.com Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon.com Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon.com Recent Development
12.4 Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications)
12.4.1 Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications) Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications) Recent Development
12.5 AOL
12.5.1 AOL Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 AOL Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AOL Recent Development
12.6 Facebook
12.6.1 Facebook Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 Facebook Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.7 Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network)
12.7.1 Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network) Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network) Recent Development
12.8 Flytxt
12.8.1 Flytxt Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 Flytxt Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Flytxt Recent Development
12.9 Google
12.9.1 Google Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.9.4 Google Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Google Recent Development
12.10 IAC
12.10.1 IAC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Context Advertising Introduction
12.10.4 IAC Revenue in Context Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 IAC Recent Development
12.11 Infolinks
12.12 Inmobi
12.13 Marketo
12.14 Media.net (Acquired by Beijing Miteno Communication Technology)
12.15 Microsoft
12.16 Millennial Media
12.17 Sap
12.18 Simplycast
12.19 Twitter
12.20 Yahoo
Continued…..
