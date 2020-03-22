Contraceptive Devices Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Contraceptive Devices Market: Overview

Contraceptives devices are a variety of products that are used for the prevention of an unwanted pregnancy. Whilst preventing unwanted pregnancies remain one of the key reasons why contraceptive devices are used, the other important function of a vast variety of contraceptive devices is to prevent the transfer of sexually transmitted diseases or infections. Initiatives taken by government bodies, numerous private organizations, and also several companies operating in the market are playing a key role in increasing awareness regarding population control measures and safer sex. These actions are considered the key growth drivers for the global contraceptives market.

Despite the presence of several contraceptive drugs in the market, contraceptive devices are preferred more owing to their safer course of action. Products such as male condoms, female condoms, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive diaphragm, and non-surgical permanent contraception devices are gaining increased demand from across the globe. New product varieties that require minimally invasive surgeries for implantation and provide maximum assurance of safety from infections and unwanted pregnancies are also being introduced at a promising pace in the global market.

Geographically, the market in North America presently accounts for a significant share in the global market and holds immense promise for future years as well. The well-established healthcare industry in the region, high rate of awareness among the population, and the presence of several leading medical device manufacturing companies are collectively expected to help North America remain a strong regional market for contraceptive devices over the report’s forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is also expected to present highly lucrative growth opportunities to the market for contraceptive devices in the next few years. Countries such as India and China will contribute significantly to this phenomenon with their huge population base, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about the usage of contraceptives.

The global contraceptive devices market is expected to grow substantially due to factors such as high incidence rate of unintended pregnancies, unmet contraceptive needs, rise in awareness initiatives by governments and NGOs, and implementation of the Affordable Care Act. A high percentage of population belonging to the sexually active age group in Asia (India and China) coupled with increase in disposable incomes of consumers belonging to such economies is likely to offer significant opportunities in the contraceptive devices market. However, side effects associated with the use of contraceptive devices inducing people to opt for natural and permanent contraceptive methods, and rise in prevalence of infertility among women and aging population hamper the growth of the global contraceptive devices market

Based on type, the global contraceptive devices market can be segmented into male contraceptive devices and female contraceptive devices. Male contraceptive devices comprise male condoms. Female contraceptives include female condoms, contraceptive vaginal rings, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, intrauterine devices, and non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices. Male condoms dominate the male contraceptive devices segment due to almost universal adoption facilitated by ease of use and lowest prices. Non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices is projected to be the fastest growing sub-segment of the female contraceptives segment. Growing popularity among women who prefer to obtain permanent contraception without painful surgeries is the major factor propelling the non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices sub-segment. Based on end-user, the global contraceptive devices market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care.

Geographically, the global contraceptive devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global market due to high incidence rate of unplanned pregnancies, implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S., and high usage of contraceptive devices in this region. Favorable reimbursement policies for contraceptives by large insurance firms for all federal employees (U.S.) and their dependents has contributed significantly to the growth of the contraceptive devices market in North America. The contraceptive devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Strong economic growth in India and China, high population, rise in disposable income, increase in awareness about contraceptives and its advantages for preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections are expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global contraceptive devices market include Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution, Inc., Actavis, Inc., Medicines360, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, and Pfizer, Inc. These players focus on creating various awareness programs and providing contraceptives at cost effective prices to increase market share and sustain in the highly competitive market.

