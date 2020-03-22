Data Loss Prevention Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is accounted for $804.56 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,812.64 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2015 to 2022. The key factors that are driving the market growth include increased usage for virtualization, rising demand for data protection and disaster recovery, highly scalable solutions and low capital expenditure and total cost of ownership (TOC) owing to hyper converged infrastructure. Moreover, growing acceptance of hyper convergence solutions in coming years would be a significant growth opportunity for the market.

By end user, healthcare segment dominated the global market with a highest growth rate due to growing requirement for virtual data access and increasing usage of IT for maintaining patient’s information. APAC commanded the largest market share during the forecast period attributed to increasing focus towards VDI, server virtualization and growing popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Maxta Inc., Scale Computing, Nutanix Inc., Gridstore, Inc., Nimboxx Inc., Pivot3, Simplivity Corporation, Vmware Inc., Atlantis Computing, Stratoscale, Huawei, Fujitsu Ltd. and Dell Inc.

Applications Covered:

? Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO)

? Server Virtualization

? Data Protection

? Cloud

? Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Request for Sample Report @https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826965-hyper-converged-infrastructure-hci-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

End Users Covered:

? Cloud Service Provider

? Government

? Financial Institutions

? Education

? Healthcare

Hypervisors Covered:

? Hyper-V

? Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere)

? KVM

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Leave a Query @https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/826965-hyper-converged-infrastructure-hci-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)