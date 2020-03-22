Dental 3D Printing Market 2019 Global Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Status, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Dental 3D printing witnesses extensive demand in the cosmetic dentistry which in turn, escalates its market on the global heights. Considering the kind of the growth, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published analysis asserts that the global dental 3D printing market will register over 24 % CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2023), reaching exponential heights by 2023.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the growing prevalence of dental decays and diseases and increasing population including aging populace. Increasing adoption of dental 3D printers in dental practices is the key force acting as a tailwind pushing up the market growth. Furthermore, spreading awareness among people about oral health along with the growing oral healthcare concerns predominantly fuels market growth.

Improving economic conditions worldwide play a vital role in the development of the market, enabling access to the quality life and improved healthcare. Seminal efforts and funds invested by the market players to bring novelty and advancements in the technology are paying off well, driving the market growth.

Industry Updates:

March 13, 2019 — Mogassam Co. LLC (Egypt), a leading manufacturer of 3D printers for dental applications introduced its new 3D printer – DentCase, specifically designed for dental applications. The new 3D printer was showcased at IDS 2019 held in Germany.

The new DentCase system comprises an all-in-one automated setup that integrates DLP 3D printing hardware, DentPrint software, smart washing, and advanced post-curing equipment. This 3D printer is all set to revolutionize the dental industry’s digital workflow by streamlining the 3D printing process.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the dental 3D printing market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several big and small-scale players. These players focus on optimizing situational awareness for customers to ensure their mission success.

Matured players adopt various strategic initiatives such as M&A activities, collaboration, and innovations, constantly seeking market expansion. These players possess state-of-the-art facilities to develop software and strong sales and distribution network which can help them to gain the leading position in the market. Focused on inbound lead generation increasingly, marketers operating in the market look for ROI-oriented strategies that can pay off quickly.

Key players leading the global dental 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Renishaw Plc., DWS Systems, Prodways group, Formlabs, SLM Solutions Group, Concept Laser GmbH, Carbon, Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Asiga, Roland DG, and Rapid Shape GmbH.

Segments for Global Dental 3D Printing Market

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Products and Services: Equipment (Dental 3D Scanners and Dental 3D Printers.), Materials (Plastic, Metal, and others.), and Services.

By Technologies: Vat Photopolymerization (stereolithography and digital light processing.), Fused Deposition Modelling, Polyjet Technology, and Selective Laser Sintering among others.

By Applications: Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, and Implantology among other

By End-Users : Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis for Global Dental 3D Printing Market

The North American region accounts for the leading market for dental 3D printing followed by the European and Asia Pacific region, respectively. Factors substantiating the market growth include high per capita oral care expenditure, the rising popularity of digital dentistry, and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of dental decay and tooth loss in the aging population is estimated to fuel the growth of the regional market.

The European region holds the second-largest position in the global dental 3D printing market. The market is driven by the high oral care expenditures and well-established healthcare sector in the region. Additional factors such as the increasing number of dental problems and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry drive the growth of the regional market.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France backed by the huge investments foster the regional market. With the increasing number of patients suffering from dental diseases, the European market is projected to register a phenomenal CAGR during the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific dental 3D printing market is expected to perceive exponential accruals, emerging as a promising space. APAC countries such as India & China backed by the huge patient population, and advanced medical treatment processes majorly contribute to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam among other South-East Asian countries significantly contribute to the market growth in the region, offering high growth opportunities.

