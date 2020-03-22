The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2026” worldwide.

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in adoption of advanced dentistry technologies in developed countries, surge in edentulous population, high incidence of oral diseases, increase in per capita income, and rise in preference for cosmetic surgeries in youth drives the global dental crowns and bridges market. However, limited knowledge and awareness about dental implants, high cost, and long duration of treatment are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years. Increase in popularity of CAD/CAM technologies for the manufacture of dental crowns, GUM surgery by laser, and combination of dental crowns and veneers are the recent trends in the global dental crowns and bridges market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6894

The global dental crowns and bridges market can be segmented based on product type and material. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into crowns and bridges. The bridges segment accounted for the largest market share due to increase in edentulous population compared to population with damaged tooth. The bridges segment can be divided into traditional dental bridges, cantilever bridges, Maryland bridges, and implant supported bridges. The type of dental bridge varies significantly depending on the current dental health, lifestyle, and budget. Traditional dental bridges dominate the market due to their ability to create a seamless appearance and improve dental health. The crowns segment can be classified into ceramic crowns, porcelain fused to metal crowns, gold alloy crowns, base metal alloy crowns, and glass crowns. The ceramic crowns segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to cost effectiveness of these crowns. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Based on material, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be categorized into ceramic and metal. The ceramic segment held the largest share of the dental crowns and bridges market due to the close resemblance of ceramics with natural tooth.

In terms of region, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growth of the dental crowns and bridges market in North America is attributed to high incidence of missing teeth, rise in the geriatric population, presence of major players in the region, and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. The dental crowns and bridges market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to increase in per capita income, rise in the middle class population, and surge in consciousness about appearance, low cost of treatment in India and China, and growing medical tourism.

Major players operating in the global dental crowns and bridges market include Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Camlog Holding, Heraeus Holding and Wieland Dental.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6894

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]