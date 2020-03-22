Dental Imaging Devices Market Demand, Regional Outlook, Landscape, Overview and Segmentation By 2023

Dental Imaging Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion with CAGR of USD 7.2% with during the forecast period. Dental healthcare is a flourishing field of medical science. With the increase in the number of dental disorders and its affected population, the dental expenditure in preventive care is also on the rise. This, in turn, has been projected to augment the dental imaging equipment market over the next couple of years.

Oral cancer is one of the most lethal diseases that has revolutionized the dental care industry. It, along with other oral diseases, has necessitated the development of advanced medical devices for early diagnosis and effective treatment. This, in turn, has unleashed enormous growth opportunities for the expansion of the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market.

The elevated standard of living has also opened new avenues for the proliferation of the market. Oral hygiene is an important aspect of the modern population. Key players are emphasizing on the addition of plethora products to their portfolios and are incurring massive expenses on advertising. Investments made in branding practices are poised to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market. However, exposure to ionizing radiation due to the adoption of dental imaging technology remains an impediment to market growth.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of methods, the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market has been segmented into

intra-oral imaging,

extra-oral imaging,

The intra-oral imaging segment is further sub-segmented into

periapical X-ray,

occlusal X-ray,

bite-wing X-ray,

digital X-ray.

The extra-oral imaging segment is further sub-segmented into

panoramic dental computed tomography,

X-ray,

cone beam computed tomography (CBCT),

digital imaging.

On the basis of devices, the dental imaging equipment market is segmented into

dental radiology devices

dental imaging devices.

The dental radiology devices segment is further sub-segmented into

digital X-ray,

Phosphor storage plates,

intraoral sensors,

portable X-rays,

accessories,

2D panorex,

sensor

X-ray sensors.

The dental imaging devices segment is further sub-segmented into

intraoral cameras,

cameras,

digital scanners

dental imaging software.

On the basis of applications, the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market is segmented into

therapeutic,

cosmetic,

diagnosis,

forensic application.

On the basis of imaging type, the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market is segmented into

2D imaging

3D imaging.

On the basis of end users, the dental imaging devices market is segmented into

forensic laboratories,

hospitals

dental clinics, and

academic & research institutes.

Dental Imaging Devices Market Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are

Dentsply Sirona (U.S),

Flow Dental (U.S),

Carestream Health (U.S),

KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany),

Midmark Corp. (U.S),

3M (U.S), LED Medical Diagnostics Inc, (Canada),

Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation) (Switzerland).

Dental Imaging Equipment Market Regional Insights:

The global dental radiology and dental imaging devices market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Food habits in Americas are contributing largely towards the increasing prevalence of dental carries. In addition, the rising inclination towards oral hygiene and dental care is expected to secure the dominant position for the region in the global market.

Europe is an important growth pocket placed at the second spot globally owing to its penchant for research & development for bringing tech-driven changes in the market. The region houses some of the best-skilled dentists and is well equipped for the adoption of constant technology upgrades.

Asia Pacific is a burgeoning regional dental imaging equipment market. It is anticipated to witness a steep rise in the growth curve over the assessment period. Meanwhile, the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market in the Middle East & Africa is yet to exhibit large-scale penetration owing to lack of technological advancements.

