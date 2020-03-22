Dental Infection Control Market: Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

The transmission of dental infections has aroused concern from health care workers and general public in the last few decades. The general route for the transmission of dental infections involves direct contact with infected body fluids such as saliva or blood, direct contact with lesion, tissue debris during intraoral procedures, including inoculation injury such as splatters of blood needle sick injury and nasopharyngeal secretions onto intact or breached mucosa. Dental infections are also transmitted through indirect contact with contaminated dental equipment, instruments, or materials. The personal hygiene of all staff members in contact with patients should be scrupulous either directly or indirectly. Hand hygiene, the easiest and cost-effective practice which can decrease potential pathogens, is considered as the most critical aspect for reducing the risk of spreading infections to health care professionals and patients. Dental practitioners should avoid touching anything that is not essential for the particular procedure. Bruises and cuts on a finger serve as easy portals for infections, hence they should be covered with dressings.

Increasing use of air/water syringes and dental instruments creates droplets of saliva, water, and blood that leads to dental infection. Increase in the prevalence of dental caries is one of the key factors driving the global market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle are factors which are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future. Advancements in technologies and reimbursement for medicines are expected boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The global dental infection control market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment is further categorized into cleaning monitors, ultrasonic cleaning units, and others. The consumables segment is divided into hand care or hygiene, personnel proactive accessories, waterline cleaning solution, instrument cleaning solution, sterilization accessories, and others. The hand care or hygiene segment includes soap, lotion, and sterilizing gels. The instrument cleaning solution segment includes lubricants, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, disinfectant, and enzymatic decontamination and detergents. Based on end-user, the global market for dental infection control is segmented into dental clinics and hospitals, dental laboratories, and dental academic and research institutes.

Geographically, the dental infection control market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to growing prevalence of dental infections such as tooth cavity, tooth decay, and tonsils. Moreover, increasing initiatives by government and non-governmental organizations to create awareness about dental infection are fueling the North America market growth. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended mandatory educational and training programs for hospital staff and people to prevent the spread of infections. Europe is the second largest market globally. Asia Pacific is a fast growing market for dental infection control owing to factors such as growing geriatric population with cavity problems, increasing disposable income, rising burden of oral diseases, growing prominence of dental tourism, affordability of treatments, proliferation of dental services, and expansion of dental clinics. Increasing health care expenditure and rising health coverage are projected to boost the growth of the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global dental infection control market are DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, and Young Innovations, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

