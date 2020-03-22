Dental Radiology Equipment Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2026

Growing advancements in medical imaging technologies have increased the demand for radiology systems in the field of dental healthcare equipment such as cone-beam computed tomography imaging, extraoral x-ray systems, intraoral plate scanners, and intraoral x-ray systems are projected to be used largely in the dental healthcare market. The demand for these systems are increasing mainly because of growing dental problems that can be resolved with advanced medical imaging system across the globe. Genetic abnormalities and physical damages have boosted the demand for maxillofacial and oral surgeries. This has fortuitously boosted the demand for dental radiology equipment that helps in delivering better imaging.

The global dental radiology equipment market could be classified according to end user, product type, and region. Based on end user, the global dental radiology equipment market could be further segregated into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and dental clinics.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global dental radiology equipment market based on market competition, segmentation, dynamics, regional growth, and various driving factors. The report also sheds light on how the global dental radiology equipment market could shape in the coming future.

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

With rapid advancements in radiographic techniques have provoked various companies to upgrade their offerings that will help them in gaining more potential in the market and strengthen their position. The market possesses lucrative opportunities as the manufactures involved in dental radiology equipment are focusing on improving the accuracy of the images, developing compact systems for extraoral and intraoral radiology, and catering to patient safety by limiting the radiation exposure. By considering these factors, some of the leading players in the dental radiology equipment market like Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Midmark Corp, and VATECH Co. Ltd. are working in manufacturing better and efficient equipment.

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America is envisaged to lead the global dental radiology equipment market while accounting for a sizable share in the next few years. Growing awareness for insurance coverage and facial aesthetics for dental procedure in countries like Canada, the U.S. in North America and Germany, Spain, Italy, and France in Europe are driving the market. Moreover, introduction of new technologies such as CAD/CAM has empowered dentists to offer advanced dental aesthetics especially in Europe that has benefitted the market growth.

On the other hand, low penetration rates and growing disposable income has grown the demand for dental radiology equipment in Asia Pacific. Improving healthcare infrastructure, growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, and widening insurance coverage are some of the other factors that have grown the demand for dental radiology equipment in this region.

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market: Companies Mentioned

The global dental radiology equipment market marks the presence of prominent players such as Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health Inc., Acteon, VATECH Co. Ltd., and Planmeca Oy. Over the forecast tenure, the dental radiology equipment market is expected to witness high competition among the players existing in the market. The leading players in the market are focusing on achieving higher shares in the market by investing in alliance and collaborations.

