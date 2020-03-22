Digitally Printed Bags Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2025

Currently, one of the fastest growing trend in the bags market is digital printing. With the help of digital printing an image can be put on the bags. Furthermore, handmade logos can also be printed on the bags. Digital printing provides an aesthetic view to the consumers and enhances the products appearance. Digitally printed bags can serve as a powerful advertising tool. Digitally printed bags is the most economical way to bring your product to the consumers. Digital printing can also be done on reusable bags also and which further increases its resale value. One of the main advantages of digitally printed bags is that the product carried inside the bag cannot be viewed. This helps in unnecessary show off of the items carried. Digitally printed bags can be of various materials such as paper, cotton, nylon etc. Digitally printed bags can be used in various industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical products etc.

Digitally Printed Bags market: Market Dynamics

One of the key reason for the growth of digitally printed bags market is the strong growth in the demand from food and packaging sector. Further adding to this, the digital printing ink are non-corrodible and non-erasable. This adds to the increase in self-life of the bags. Another factor that is driving the digitally printed bags is that bags can be made from durable materials that can be re-used, thus increasing their market value even further. Digital printing ink is water and weather proof, thus digitally printed bags can be used in every climatic conditions. Another factor that is leading to the increase in demand of digitally printed bags is the growth of healthcare industry and the popularity of using convenient and printed packaging. The factor that is leading to the burgeoning demand of digitally printed bags is the increasing growth of malls, shops, general stores etc. digitally printed bags are also used in sectors such as jewellery, cosmetics etc. with good and aesthetic appeal. Digitally printed bags not only serves the purpose of carry bags but also can be used as a marketing tool if customized properly. One of the main advantages of using digitally printed bags is that it gives repeated brand exposure which will help in driving the market.

The main restraints that the digitally printed market follows is that they are a little bit expensive than other printing solutions. Further adding to this, speedy production cannot be achieved with digital printing.

Digitally Printed Bags market: Market segmentation

Digitally printed bags market can be segmented on the basis of material type, applications and end use industries.

On the basis of material type digitally printed bags can be segmented as plastics (LDPE and HDPE), cotton, jute, paper etc.

On the basis of application digitally printed bags can be segmented as retail goods, groceries, merchandise, beauty products, stationery and gifts etc.

On the basis of end use industries digitally printed bags market can be segmented as food and beverages, textiles and apparels, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care.

Digitally Printed Bags market: Regional overlook

Geographically, the digitally printed bags market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-pacific region especially India and china are expected to grow throughout the forecasted period. China is expected to account for the largest market share in digitally printed bags market. North America is also expected to grow at an above average CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the developed economies and increasing demand of printed packaging. Middle East and Africa is expected to be slow in growth of digitally printed bags market due to the stagnant economies.

Digitally Printed Bags market: Key players

Some of the key players in the field of digitally printed bags market are Pacific Bag, Inc., Templecoombe Ltd., Param Jute Products, [email protected], POLYNOVA Industries Inc., Emerald packaging, Clear View Bag Co., Inc., HillsPoly-Print Ltd.