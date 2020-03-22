DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2025
The global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abbott Laboratories
BD
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffmann La Roche
Luminex
bioMerieux
BioGenex US
MP Biomedicals
Biolegio
GE Healthcare
Market size by Product
DNA Probes-Based Products
Direct Detection of Target Sequence
Nucleic Acid Amplification
Gene Detection Using DNA Chips
Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing
Market size by End User
Cancer Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
