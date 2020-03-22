E-Scooters Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Competitor Strategy and Recent Trends and Segments by Forecast To 2023

E-Scooters Market is growing rapidly across the world according to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future on Global E-Scooters Market Analysis 2019 To 2023. E-Scooters Global Industry is segmented Global E-Scooters Market Research Report Information By Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-Ion, Ni-MH), by Technology (Plug-In, Battery Operated), by Voltage (36V, 24V, 48V, More than 48V), by E-Scooter Type, by Category, and Regions –Forecast till 2023. E-Scooters Market is growing at compound annual highest growth in coming four years.

Key Players

The key players in the global e-scooters market include Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada), Ather Energy (India), GOVECS GmbH (Germany), Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan), Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. (China), Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Mahindra GenZe (USA), Kumpan Electric (Germany), NYCeWheels (USA), Torrot Group (Spain), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), and Vmoto Limited (Australia).

Electric scooters or E-Scooters are plug-in or battery based electric vehicles that can be recharged like any electrical device via an external source of electricity. The way electric cars have arrived in the market today, e-scooters are vehicles of tomorrow. The rising fuel prices are allowing the market for e-scooters to grow, encouraging consumers to prefer e-scooters over fuel based vehicles. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global e-scooters market that speculates surge for this market during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

The key factors that are supporting growth for the global e-scooters market are decent growth in the renewable sector and government incentives for the introduction of e-mobility. Other important factors include declining battery costs, eco-friendly functioning, increase in fuel costs of fuel-powered vehicles, lesser operating costs, and high maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles.

The global e-scooters market segmentation has been based on category, battery type, product type, technology, voltage, and lastly, region. By product type, the market has been segmented into retro, folding, and self-balancing/ standing. Amongst these three, self-balancing/ standing sub-segment is the market leader. Regarding battery type, this market has been segmented into Li-ion, sealed lead acid, and others. During the forecast period, sealed lead acid batteries expected to occupy the maximum market share. As per the category-based segmentation, the market has been segmented into L1e and L3e. On the basis of technology-based segmentation, the market has been segmented into battery based e-scooters and plug-based e-scooters. With regards to voltage-based segmentation, the market has been segmented into 24V, 36V, 48V, and more than 48V. The segments that together hold the maximum market share are 48V, and more than 48V. During the forecast period, their market growth is likely to continue. The high voltage levels that these battery segments offer are introducing cost-effective opportunities for the hybridization of vehicles.

The regional segmentation of the global e-scooters market has segmented the global market into the regional markets known as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW). At the moment, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share. The most important factor that is pushing the market growth in this region is the growth in vehicle charging infrastructure in emerging economies like China and Taiwan. Indian electric vehicle industry is yet to take proper shape. However, despite e-vehicles having a vibrant market in India, the Indian market generates just 1% of global e-vehicle sales. Also, more than 95% of electric vehicles in India are low-speed electric scooters that can travel with a speed of up to 25km/hr. Therefore, the electric vehicle industry in India has a huge potential to surpass more than 5% of the global sales in a few years. Another major country-specific market in this region is Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

During the forecast period, the market share of North America has been anticipated to emerge as the biggest market, overtaking the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the number of e-scooters, and other e-vehicles are rising in the USA, the strongest economy in North America because the USA has a developed automotive industry, and many large manufacturers are based in the USA. Also, with regards to vehicles, North America, especially USA also has significant technological advancement. Another important country-specific market in this region is Canada. Governments in North America are encouraging citizens to use more eco-friendly vehicles in order to curb air pollution. In Europe, the market is progressing steadily due to many environmental norms similar to North America. Maximum sales of e-scooters and other e-vehicles are happening in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK).

India is set to allow 16-Year-Olds to drive E-Scooters legally. This government decision can boost the e-scooter market in India. 24 DEC 2018

Neuron Mobility has raised the US $3.7 mn in order to invest in a new plan to introduce e-scooters in the various cities of Southeast Asia. 5 DEC 2018

