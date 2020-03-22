Electrosurgical Liposuction Pump Market | Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

Electrosurgical liposuction is a process of removal of fat under the tissues by the application of high frequency alternate current on the tissue. It is a process of applying radiofrequency alternate current to destroy large amount of tissue. It can be either applied in a monopolar form in which the current passes through the body or in a bipolar form in which the current is passed through the tines of the forceps. In the process of electrosurgical liposuction, electric energy is applied on the biological tissue to cut, coagulate, devitalize, and thermofuse (vessel sealing). Furthermore, it is one of the earliest modes of treatment for the removal of adipose fat from the body.

Growth in esthetic awareness and increase in obesity contribute to the growth of the Electrosurgical Liposuction Pump Market. Change in lifestyle and dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle contribute to the increasing obesity, which are likely to aid to the growth of the electrosurgical liposuction pump market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one-thirds of the U.S. population are obese.

Furthermore, obesity is higher in middle-aged and old-aged population. In addition, certain medical conditions, such as dysfunctioning of thyroid gland which might lead to obesity, are estimated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of esthetic treatment and availability of non-invasive liposuction procedures are likely to have a negative impact on the electrosurgical liposuction pump market. In addition, this process is associated with various side effects such as scarring, increased time needed for coagulation with bipolar technique, and incidental tearing of adjacent blood vessels.

The global electrosurgical liposuction pump market can be segmented on the basis of technique, product type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of technique, the market can be segmented into monopolar technique and bipolar technique. Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into aspiration pump, cannula, and other accessories. The aspiration pumps are anticipated to be the leading segment of the market. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dermatology clinics. Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Geographically, the electrosurgical liposuction pump market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to record a high market share of the electrosurgical liposuction pump market. This can be attributed to well-developed health care infrastructure, technological advances, and favorable reimbursement scenario. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share. However, the growth of the Europe market is anticipated to be affected by the sluggish economic growth. Asia Pacific is expected to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This increase in CAGR can be attributed to the significant contribution from the emerging countries such as China and India. In addition, India is accounted to be the third most obese country globally. Rise in obesity, increase in esthetic awareness among people, and growth in disposable income are expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The major players operating in the electrosurgical liposuction pumps market include Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Eurosurgical, Nouvag AG, DRE Medical, Inc., AART, Inc., Black and Black Surgical, ORDISI SA, HK Surgical Inc., MD Resource Corp., Amritt, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Cheiron, Inc.