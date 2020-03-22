Enteral stents maintain the lumen of hollow organs, vessels, and ducts. These stents are used for the treatment of palliation of malignant obstruction as well as treatment of malignant luminal obstruction of the gastrointestinal tract. Enteral stents are also used within the colon as a pre-operative modality. Technological advancements have led to development of several types of flexible and self-expandable stents with greater success rates.

Currently available enteral stents include self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) for esophageal, gastroduodenal, and malignant colon obstruction and self-expandable plastic stents (SEPS) for malignant or benign esophageal strictures. Self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) are composed of a variety of metal alloys and are of varying sizes and shapes depending on the individual manufacturer and organ of placement. Enteral stents are available as fully covered, uncovered, or partially covered varieties, with the coating usually being a plastic membrane or silicone.

Each of these stent types has its own inherent advantages and disadvantages and optimal uses in clinical practice. Colorectal cancer that produces left-sided colonic obstruction is the most common indication for placement of self- metastatic expandable metal stents for pre-operative decompression. Colorectal stent placement may serve as a palliative modality of obstruction when patients with primary or recurrent colorectal carcinoma where the disease is widely metastatic. Cancer is often considered a disease of affluence, but about 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

New product innovation, increasing prevalence of cancer disease, rapidly growing population, and changing lifestyles are projected to drive the global enteral stents market. Technological advancement and rising adoption of enteral stents are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the global enteral stents market. On the other hand, adverse effects of products are likely to hamper the growth of the enteral stents market.

The enteral stents market has been segmented based on stent type, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of stent type, the enteral stents market has been classified into esophageal stents, gastroduodenal stents, and colon stents. There are two types of placement of colonic stents for relief of colonic obstruction: pre-operative decompression and palliation of advanced malignancy. In terms of product type, the market has been categorized into self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) and self-expandable plastic stents (SEPS). Self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) have been classified into uncovered SEMS, partially covered SEMS, and fully covered SEMS. In terms of end-user, the enteral stents market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and research centers.

Geographically, the enteral stents market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.North America dominates the enteral stents market due to technological advancement, lifestyle change, growing prevalence of cancer, and early treatment adoption. According to the National Cancer Institute (2014), the number of people living with cancer reached 14.5 million and is expected to increase to 19 million by 2024. Europe is the second largest market for enteral stents.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at higher rate due to increasing per capita expenditure, developing health care infrastructure, rapid population growth, and increasing research and development. Latin America and Middle East & Africa will create a significant opportunity for the persistent facial erythema treatment market due to increasing consumption of alcohol, private and government health care insurance coverage, growing awareness among people, and increasing investment of key manufacturers in this area. According to global cancer’s foot print, In Brazil cancer cases annually is 171.3 per 1000,000 people.

Major players operating in the enteral stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Abbott Vascular, Biosensors International, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Cordis Corporation, and Terumo Corporation, among others.