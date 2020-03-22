Enterprise Software – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Enterprise Software Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the enterprise software market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the enterprise software market, by segmenting it based on by types, by solutions, by end-users and regional demand. Growing IT budgets in companies and increasing technology-focused projects are anticipated to offer positive avenues to the global enterprise software market in the next eight years. Moreover, rising network complexity is further expected to create a positive impact on the enterprise software market during the period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by solutions and end-users in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the enterprise software market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the enterprise software market.

The report provides the size of the enterprise software market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global enterprise software market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The enterprise software market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the enterprise software market, split into regions. Based on types, solutions and end-users, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for enterprise software. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of enterprise software several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, VMware, Symantec, and SAP SE among others.

The global enterprise software market has been segmented into:

Global Enterprise Software Market: By Types

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

• Supply Chain Management

• Business Intellegence (BI)

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

• Web-Conferencing & Collaboration

Global Enterprise Software Market: By Solutions

• Cloud Virtualization

• SDN Switching

• SDN Controllers

Global Enterprise Software Market: By End-Users

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Enterprise Software Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT (CRM)

5.3 ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP)

5.4 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

5.5 BUSINESS INTELLEGENCE (BI)

5.6 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT (ECM)

5.7 WEB-CONFERENCING & COLLABORATION

6 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 CLOUD VIRTUALIZATION

6.3 SDN SWITCHING

6.4 SDN CONTROLLERS

7 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END-USERS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 BFSI

7.3 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

7.4 TRANSPORTATION

7.5 TELECOMMUNICATION

7.6 HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES

7.7 ENERGY & UTILITIES

7.8 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 ORACLE CORPORATION

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW