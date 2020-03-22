Environmental Monitoring Market 2018 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The global environment monitoring market is predicted to expand at 10 % CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2022) owing to the rising government initiatives to protect the environment, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Environmental monitoring refers to the process of controlling and monitoring state of the environment after the completing industrial functionalities and operations. It comprises technologies used to monitor water pollution, air pollution, land contamination, waste management, and others.

With the rising initiative to protect the environment from water pollution, air pollution, and other hazards, the environment monitoring market is likely to expand. Growing implementation of environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution check along with government initiatives to develop an eco-friendly infrastructure is anticipated to foster the market growth during the assessment period. The government is taking initiative to protect the environment from water, air, land, and other forms of challenges. This is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing application of such monitoring software for checking industrial pollution is predicted to drive the market.

On the flip side, lack of technical expertise and difficulty in monitoring certain aspects owing to strict government mandates are major challenges inhibiting the market growth over the review period. Moreover, factors such as slow implementation of pollution control policies, export barriers over environment technologies, and high cost of implementing environmental monitoring systems are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global environment monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of type, products, application, end-users, and region.

By mode of type, the global environment monitoring market has been segmented into active monitoring, continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, passive monitoring, and others.

By mode of products, the global environment monitoring market has been segmented into sensors, monitors, and software.

By mode of application, the global environment monitoring market has been segmented into water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring, air pollution monitoring, and others. Among these, the segment for air pollution monitoring is predicted to hold the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to the growing use of compact monitors, wireless technologies, and sensors.

By mode of end-users, the global environment monitoring market has been segmented into food & beverage, data centers, government, medical, construction, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the environment monitoring market spans across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing government funding for implementing monitoring stations. Also, the strict mandates of the U.S. environmental protection agency are estimated to drive the market in this region.

Europe supports North America in generating the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period to fulfill the rising consumer demand. The European environment agency has established economic policies for industries, thereby expanding the market for environmental monitoring.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest region during the assessment period owing to the rising initiatives taken by the government for the development of the environment-friendly industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry News

Wageningen Environmental Research has been awarded a pilot project on citizen science, an investigation for pesticides in apicultural products. With a total sum of 1.5 million euros, the project will focus on the development of an internationally standardized protocol for environmental monitoring of pesticide use with the help of honeybees.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating the global market are Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and others

