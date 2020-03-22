Evolutionary Path of the Broadcast and Media Technology Solutions Market

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report brochure here

Evolutionary Path of the Broadcast and Media Technology (Solutions and Services) Market

The emerging broadcast and media technology ecosystem has an incremental growth cited deeper in history. The radio was the first media form, and had a huge impact on the history of the 20th century, and allowed the first-ever information broadcast without wires. Following this, the 1920s marked the beginning of the television era. As it combined the best attributes of radio and pictures, and changed media, television has captured the imagination of audiences ever since its inception.

The invention of cable TV in the 1980s along with the expansion of the Internet in the 2000s offered more alternatives for media consumers.

Technological revolutions became a nexus between historical broadcast and media and the changing communication expectations. With the evolution of technology, audiences’ needs and expectations continued to grow. Broadcasting has undergone a slew of transformations, with satellite, cable, and on-demand irreversibly altering consumer viewing habits. However, recently, the mobile is beginning to transform the face of broadcast and media. Another aspect driving the current broadcast and media technology business is the continued development and incorporation of technology to offer improved broadcasting to consumers. The broadcast and media technology (solutions and services) market is likely to generate a revenue of ~ US$ 6.3 Bn in 2019. Market growth is attributed to key trends, including the growing penetration of on-demand content, popularity of live video streaming, rise in digital advertisements, and emerging network infrastructure.

