Expanded Perlite Market To Attain A Value Of Us$1,699.4 Million By 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) investigates that the global expanded perlite market has a competitive vendor landscape. The key players in the global expanded perlite market are Supreme Perlite Company, Silbrico Corporation, Imerys SA, and Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation. The prominent players are consistently looking to expand their production capacity through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or joint ventures. These strategies are benefiting to maintain strong position in the market and to sustain in the near future. However, growing number of new entrants in the expanded perlite market is expected to create threat for existing players.

According to TMR, the global expanded perlite market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain a value of US$1,699.4 million by 2025-end. The market stood at US$1,102.0 mn in the year 2016.

Based on the application, the expanded perlite market is segmented into horticulture aggregates, construction products, fillers, filtration and process aids, and others. Among these, construction products segment dominated the global expanded perlite market in 2016 and is expected to continue its domination over the forecast period. This is attributable to growing demand from construction industry. Based on the region, North America dominated the global expanded perlite market in the year 2016. The U.S., the region collected a revenue of US$279.5 mn in 2016 due to the booming oil & gas industry in the U.S. Additionally, increasing shale gas exploration is positively influencing on the growth of the expanded perlite market.

Widening Applications of the Expanded Perlite to Boost Market Growth