Facial Care Products Market Revenue Details, Latest Trends, Dynamics and Forecast By 2025

Facial care products include day creams, night creams, masks, serums, cleansers, and toners. These products are used to enhance the skin quality, rejuvenate the cells, prevent wrinkles, and brighten the skin.

The creams and moisturizers segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 64% of the total revenue share. This segment includes moisturizing creams and lotions, night creams, BB and CC creams, tinted moisturizers, eye creams, neck creams, lip balms and moisturizers, face serum, and anti-aging creams.

The APAC dominated the global facial care products market and accounted for close to 39% of the market share. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing awareness of the availability and functions of facial skin care products will drive the facial products market in the region.

The global Facial Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Facial Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido

Unilever

Amway

Chanel

LVMH

Clarins Group

Conair

Coty

Avon

AmorePacific

Revlon

Kose

Mentholatum

Skin Food

The Face Shop

Lotus Herbals

Mary Kay

Missha

Nature Republic

Oriflame

Rachel K Cosmetics

Market size by Product

Creams and Moisturizers

Sunscreen and Sun Protection Products

Cleansers

Facial Wipes

Masks

Scrubs

Other

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Specialist Retailers

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Facial Care Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Facial Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Facial Care Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Facial Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

