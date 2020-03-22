Food Thickeners Market Exclusive insight on Transformation 2028

Global Food Thickeners Market: Overview

Thickening agents or thickeners are used for increasing the viscosity of liquid without changing its properties or actual taste. Edible thickeners are used to thicken food products such as sauces, soups, and puddings. Thickening agents are used to regulating food additives. Commonly, the thickeners are based on polysaccharides or proteins. Additionally, a flavorless powder such as starch is also used for this purpose. Additionally, the microbial and vegetable gums used to thicken the food include the guar gum, alginin, and locust bean gum is used as food thickeners.

Global Food Thickeners Market: Key Trends

The food thickeners market is gaining traction due to the growing demand for convenience food. Additionally, the other factors such as changing consumer preference for the selection of food, growing awareness about the consumption of healthy diet, advantages and functionalities are encouraging the growth of the food thickeners market. Moreover, the thickeners manufacturers are continuously investing for product innovation, which is driving growth of the global food thickeners market.

Moreover, other factors influencing growth of the food thickeners market are product improvements such as organoleptic properties of products. Additionally, thickening agents change the viscosity in the dietary preparations, which are providing characteristics such as bolus control and ease of swallowing. These factors are providing support to growth of the global food thickeners market.

These products have relatively low costs than their alternatives. The products are easily available and can be manufactured on a large scale. Further, due to the rising prevalence’s of the diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity are boosting demand for natural food thickeners, which is also benefiting growth of the market.

However, present stringent regulations imposed by the governmental bodies EFSA and FDA for permitted levels of thickener mainly across the dietary products are leading to limit profitability. Additionally, extreme usage of thickening agents may affect the health. This can lead to nausea, bloating, and flatulence, which are posing as a challenge to industry growth. Nevertheless, rising adoption of the thickeners across the dietary products in order to enhance the texture and shelf life of products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in the food thickeners market.

Global Food Thickeners Market: Novel Development

Numerous key players are investing to improve product and widen its applications. For instance, one of the key players, CP Kelco that manufactures nature-based ingredient solutions announced recently in 2019 its plans for the launching its newest product line – NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber. This nature-based fiber is a thickener and gelling agent. Additionally, it is aimed to increase the shelf-life of products substantially. Introduction of this kind of products is expected to boost food thickeners market.

Global Food Thickeners Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the food thickeners market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant regions in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period. this is attributable to the increasing demand for food & beverage due to booming supermarket & e-commerce culture in the region. Additionally, rising consumer awareness coupled with easy product accessibility is estimated to fuel product demand in the coming years.

Global Food Thickeners Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition in the market is stiff, which is encouraging rivalry among the key players. Additionally, a growing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are leading to increasing consolidation and fragmentation of the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global food thickeners market are Cargill, CP Kelco, Ingredion, Darling Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, and Fooding Group Limited.

