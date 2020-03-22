Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2022

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fruit and Vegetable juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. The increasing demand for healthy products, inclination for a juice and prevalent consumer trend are the factors favoring the market growth. Consumer juice and flavor preference is the restraint for fruit and vegetable juices market. The fruit and vegetable juices market is mainly depended on brand value, flavor preference and consumer taste. The fruit and vegetable juices market is likely to increase the market share in developing countries.

The major market share is captured by orange juices segment. Consumers are moving away from classic products such as orange juice due to rapidly changing consumption patterns. The consumers are looking towards new juices with wildly increasing new and innovative flavors. The fruit and vegetable juices market is dominated by large players namely Nestles SA, Coca Cola Company, Pepsico Inc etc. U.S., U.K., China and Japan are the leading markets for fruit and vegetable juices.

Some of the key players in the global market include Nestles SA (Juicy Juice) Switzerland, The Coca Cola Company (Minute Maid), WINN-Bill-DANN Foods Russia, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co Ltd, DR Pepper Snapple Group, Schweppers Austria Pty Ltd, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pepsico Inc (Tropicana), Mott’s Llp, Skypeople Fruit Juice, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Del Monte Corporation, Maspex Czech Sro (Relax), Tampico Beverages, Sunkist Growers Inc., Ito En Ltd Japan , Loblaws Inc (President’s Choice), Odwalla Inc, and Welch Foods Inc.

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Category Covered:

? Organic Juices

? Pre-biotic and Pro-biotic

? Naturally Sweetened(no Artificial Sweetner)

? Health Juice

? Carbonated Juice

? Others

Flavour Covered:

? Fruit Mixes

? Single Fruit Flavour

o Orange

o Apple

o Mango

o Lemon

o Mixed

? Vegetable

o Carrot

Concentration Covered:

? Flavoured Drinks

o Fruits

o Vegetables

? 100% Juice

o Concentrate

o Non – Concentrate

? Fruit Drinks (UPTO 24%)

? Nectars (25-99%)

? others

Type covered:

? Chilled Ready-to-serve

? Frozen

? Shelf Stable

? Others

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

