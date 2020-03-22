Global Acrylic Foam Tapes Market Landscape Assessment, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

Adhesives had been used since ancient times for binding and connecting objects and surfaces. Today, these functions are carried out without any hassle using the adhesives like tapes and other products. Acrylic foam tape is an ideal means for the replacement of mechanical fasteners where a very high strength of bonding is required. Acrylic foam tapes can withstand high thermal temperature and have an excellent aging and weathering properties.

End use industries require tapes that along with long term durability are cost as well as time efficient. Acrylic foam tapes market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising demand from end use industries such as the furniture industry for superior quality in terms of aesthetics. Acrylic foam tapes allow the manufacturers to freely change their designs ensuring a solid bond on the new materials.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Market Dynamics

The variation in the foam tapes properties such as the density and thickness allows their wide applicability across a variety of end use application driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. The acrylic foam tapes does not require any kind of mixing as compared to the liquid adhesives. The tapes are being preferred over the liquid adhesives due to no requirement for preparation and clean time. Acrylic foam tapes also possess a longer shelf life as there is no risk of clotting and drying up. The growth of the global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to be hampered by the slowdown in the manufacturing industry where the acrylic foam tapes market are extensively utilized.

Government regulations restricting the use of banned chemicals is further restraining the growth of the global acrylic foam tapes market. Customization of the acrylic foam tapes according to the need of the end users is likely to create key opportunities for the global acrylic foam tapes market. The imprinting of the manufacturers name on the tape core and the tape as well is a key trend prevailing in the global acrylic foam tapes market.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Market Segmentation

The global acrylic foam tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, backing material type, and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global acrylic foam tapes market can be segmented into

Double Sided Acrylic Foam Tapes

Single Sided Acrylic Foam Tapes

On the basis of end use industry, the global acrylic foam tapes market can be segmented into

Automotive industry

Building & Construction

General Industrial

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

On the basis of backing material type, the global acrylic foam tapes market can be segmented into

Polyester & Polyether Urethane

PVC Vinyl

Vinyl Nitrile

PVC

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global acrylic foam tapes market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is currently leading the global acrylic foam tapes market due to a well-established automotive and construction industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady pace due to rapid industrialization in economies such as India and China. Latin America is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period due to a slow paced economy in the region. The growth in the Middle East & Africa region is attributed to the growing construction industry in the region.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global acrylic foam tapes market are Seal King Ind Co., Ltd., Lamatek, Inc., the 3M Company, AFT Company, Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd, Lynvale Ltd, GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, and Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd.

