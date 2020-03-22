Global Alkyd Resin Coatings Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Alkyd Resin Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alkyd Resin Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Alkyd Resin Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Alkyd Resin Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
PPG
Eternal Resin?
Perstorp Group?
Valspar
Nuplex Industries
ALFA KIMYA
Nycil
Allnex
Endmoun
OPC POLYMERS
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Very Long Oil(65 – 80 %)
Long Oil(40 – 65%)
Medium Oil(30 – 40%)
Short Oil(15 – 30%)
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Alkyd Resin Coatings for each application, including
Automobile
Architecture
Others
