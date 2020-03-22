Global and Regional Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Report with Major Vendor Landscape, Growing Technology and Their Strategies

The global vaginal rejuvenation market can be segmented based on product type end-user, and region. Based on product type, the vaginal rejuvenation market can be classified into energy based vaginal rejuvenation and non-energy based vaginal rejuvenation. The energy based vaginal rejuvenation segment can be further sub-segmented into laser, radiofrequency, and ultrasound. The non-energy based vaginal rejuvenation segment can be further split into tightening creams, reconstructive surgery, and other. Based on end-user, the vaginal rejuvenation market can be segregated into hospitals, esthetic clinics, and others. In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major factors driving the global vaginal rejuvenation market include rise in geriatric population, expansion of applications of esthetic devices, rise in disposable income of people, introduction of technologically developed products, and decrease in social taboos, which is boosting the acceptance of aesthetic measures. Technological advancements are likely to enhance the efficacy and ease of usage of esthetic products. Lasers and other energy devices have been optimized to utilize combination wavelengths in order to reduce signs of aging and improve appearance with minimal discomfort during surgeries. Esthetic products are being modified to reduce downtime in order to meet the demand for more rapid procedures.

In terms of region, North America accounts for a leading share of the global vaginal rejuvenation market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. Emerging economies, such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India, are expected to expand significantly in the next five years; however, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is projected to be dominated by North America and Europe. Dominance of North America in the global vaginal rejuvenation market can be attributed to the high disposable income of people, concentration of global market players, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about latest medical developments in the region. Moreover, strong research and development activities in the region, promoting the development of new therapies, have contributed to the significant market share held by the region. The vaginal rejuvenation market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace due to increasing penetration of market players operating in the esthetic industry in emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in consumer awareness about the treatment of vaginal laxity in the region. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to be lucrative markets for vaginal rejuvenation in the near future due to the high rate of adoption of advanced esthetic devices, coupled with the rapidly developing health care industry in these regions.

Major players operating in the global vaginal rejuvenation market include Alma Lasers, Lutronic, ThermiGen, LLC, Viveve, BTL Group of Companies, VenusConcept, and Fotona.

