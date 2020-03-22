Global Antisocial Personality Disorder Treatment Market 2019 – Recent Trends, Robust Growth, Product Development and Forecast 2026

Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD or APD), also known as cluster-B personality disorder, is a neurological health disorder. A person with the disorder is characterized by dramatic and unpredictable behavior and thinking and overly emotional interactions with others. People with antisocial personality disorder do not conform to societal and cultural norms. This disorder is also known as sociopathy.

Common signs and symptoms of this disorder may include recklessness, impulsiveness, deceitfulness, violation of the physical or emotional rights of others, irritability and aggressiveness, consistent irresponsibility, a childhood diagnosis (or symptoms consistent with) of conduct disorder, lack of remorse, disregard for society’s laws, and lack of stability in job and home life.

Currently, there is no single cause of this disorder. ASPD can be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Neurotransmitters are brain chemical messengers that transmit essential information throughout the brain and body and responsible for ASPD caused by genetic factors. The incidence of ASPD is higher in people with an antisocial biological parent as compared to the incidence of the disorder due to environmental factors. Spouse abuse or child abuse or neglect; gang participation; homicidal or suicidal behavior; alcohol or substance abuse, usually as a result of violence; premature death, usually as a result of violence; and having other mental health disorders such as depression or anxiety are major complications of antisocial personality disorder.

People suffering from antisocial personality disorder are unlikely to believe they need help. It is difficult to diagnose accurate patterns in patients with antisocial personality disorder. The key factor in diagnosing antisocial personality disorder is how the affected person relates to others. Currently, there is no cure for ASPD. However, a few marketed drugs (antidepressants, mood stabilizers, and antipsychotics) are expected to help improve the symptoms of the disorder.

Increase in the prevalence of ASPD across the globe is expected to drive the antisocial personality disorder treatment market. Additionally, rise in awareness about the disorder globally is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. However, the multifactorial etiology and complex pathophysiology of the disorder are likely to be major restraints for the antisocial personality disorder treatment market in the coming years.

The global antisocial personality disorder treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the antisocial personality disorder treatment market can be categorized into psychotherapy and medications. Antisocial personality disorder is primarily treated with psychotherapy. Psychotherapy is also known as talk therapy, which is the fundamental treatment approach for this disorder. Psychotherapy helps restore the current ability to function, manage emotions, and improve relationships. The psychotherapy segment can be further divided into dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mentalization-based therapy (MBT), schema-focused therapy, transference-focused therapy (TFP), and others. Psychotherapy is not always effective in case of antisocial personality disorder patients, especially if the symptoms are severe. There is no approved drug for antisocial personality disorder. However, certain drugs could help reduce symptoms or co-occurring problems such as anxiety and depression. Medications could include antipsychotics or mood stabilizers and antidepressants.

Based on end-user, the antisocial personality disorder treatment market can be segmented into psychiatric hospital and home health care. In terms of revenue, the psychiatric hospital segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global antisocial personality disorder treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global antisocial personality disorder treatment market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the antisocial personality disorder treatment market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan; better health care infrastructure; economic growth; rise in the number of insurance payers; expanding and developing private health care sector; and increase in awareness among people.

Key players in the global antisocial personality disorder treatment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer Inc..

