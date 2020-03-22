Global Biochar Sales Market Report 2018,
In this report, the Global Biochar Sales, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biochar Sales, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-biochar-sales-market-report-2018-
This report studies the global Biochar market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biochar market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
This report studies the Biochar market, Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.
Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.
Biochar is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers, among which most are small privately-owned companies. The top 5 producers account for just 38.34% of the market. Also, many companies are emerging companies that specialized in the production of biochar, and a large share of their products is sold by traders and online.
A key variable in the performance of biochar producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of biochar include wood, rice stove, corn stove and other biomass materials. Wood now is the major raw material of biochar, but its price would be higher than other derived product. The price of crop raw material fluctuates with agricultural market in local market.
The Biochar market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years. During the 2017-2025 timeline, the global market for Biochar is expected to reflect a 2.7x increase in the revenue growth. In 2017 the global Biochar market was valued at US$ 530 Mn and by the end of the assessment year (2025), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 1,450 Mn growing at a value CAGR of 13.5% throughout the period of forecast.
The major players covered in this report
Cool Planet
Biochar Supreme
NextChar
Terra Char
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy
CharGrow
Pacific Biochar
Biochar Now
The Biochar Company (TBC)
ElementC6
Vega Biofuels
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wood Source Biochar
Corn Stove Source Biochar
Rice Stove Source Biochar
Wheat Stove Source Biochar
Other Stove Source Biochar
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Soil Conditioner
Fertilizer
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Biochar sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Biochar players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biochar are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Biochar Manufacturers
Biochar Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Biochar Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Biochar market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-biochar-sales-market-report-2018-
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Biochar Sales, market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Biochar Sales, markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Biochar Sales, Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Biochar Sales, market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Biochar Sales, market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Biochar Sales, manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Biochar Sales, Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com