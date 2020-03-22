Global Cable Blowing Machine Market Revenue Growth Predicted for by 2025
Cable Blowing Machine Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Cable Blowing Machine industry, opportunity with challenges, revenue analysis, sales and growth strategies to include price.
A cable blowing machine (also known as a fiber blowing machine) is a machine designed to fit fiber optic cables into telecommunication ducts and microducts with the use of compressed air or water.
The Major sales regions of Cable Blowing Machine are Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, which accounted for about 91.36% of sales market share in 2017. Europe is the largest consumption region with a market share of 34.56% in 2017.
Cable Blowing Machine manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Plumett, Fremco A / S, General Machine Products, Condux International and FOK Cable Blowing Machines, accounting for 76.87 percent revenue market share in 2017.
The global Cable Blowing Machine market is valued at 32 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 39 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cable Blowing Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cable Blowing Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Plumett
Fremco A / S
General Machine Products
Condux International
FOK Cable Blowing Machines
LANCIER CABLE GmbH
CBS Products
TT TechnologiesInc
Bagela
Asian Contec Ltd
Huaxiang Dongfang
Prayaag Technologies
Genius Engineers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydraulically Powered
Pneumatically Powered
Electric-Driven
Battery-Powered
Drill Driven
Segment by Application
Normal Cable Blowing
Micro Cable Blowing
