Global Data Centre Fabric Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Data Centre Fabric Industry

report studies the global Data Centre Fabric market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Centre Fabric market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and links are connected to each other, which looks like a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.

This architecture ensures that every connected device is only a single hop away from the other device. This helps in supporting the data centers by decreasing the switching time and multiple hops between the devices. Reducing the number of hops increases the efficiency of the data centre.

In 2017, the global Data Centre Fabric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Huawei

Juniper

Cisco

Avaya

Arista Networs

HP

Extreme Networks

Dell

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Switching

Routing

Network Security

Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking & Financial Services

High tech Industries

Insurance Industry

Retail

Government

Education and Health Sectors

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Data Centre Fabric in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre Fabric are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Data Centre Fabric Manufacturers

Data Centre Fabric Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Data Centre Fabric Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Data Centre Fabric market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

