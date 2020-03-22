Global Electronic Health Records Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2016-2022

The Electronic Health Records market report [6 Year Forecast 2016-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Electronic Health Records product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Health Records, with sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Health Records are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Electronic Health Records market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Electronic Health Records industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Scope:

The report will segment the technology for electronic health records and IT suppliers by hardware, software and services by application, including:

– Administration.

– Computerized health records.

– Billing automation.

– Decision support tools.

– Document and image management (RIS/PACS).

– e-Prescriptions.

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers and consumers.

Report Includes:

– 29 data tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for electronic health records

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

– Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Amazon.com, Analogic Corp., athenahealth Inc. and Beckman Coulter Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Electronic Health Records Defined

History of U.S. Regulatory Measures

Meaningful Use Incentive Drives Investment

EHR Challenges and Opportunities

Clinical Ontologies

EHR Cloud Trade-Offs

Protecting Patient Information

Cloud-enabled Electronic Health Records: Advantages and Disadvantages

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Electronic Healthcare Technologies

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Providers

Security Technologies

