Global Flexible Electronics Market : Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth During 2019-2025

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global Flexible Electronics market. Key players profiled in the report on the global Flexible Electronics market include LG Display, Samsung Display, Solicore, Planar Energy Devices, AU Optronics, Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet, E Ink Holdings, Enfucell. Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

Scope of Flexible Electronics Market

Flexible electronics refers to advanced electronic devices that can be folded and bended without getting damaged. Flexible electronics find applications in a number of sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and military and defense. Flexible electronic devices are ultrathin, lightweight, compact, power-efficient, and have low heat emissions.

The flexible displays segment dominated the market. The increasing adoption of mobile electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers, the introduction of TVs integrated with advanced display systems, and the growing adoption of wearable devices like smartwatches and will propel the demand for this market segment in the coming years.

In 2019, the market size of Flexible Electronics is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible Electronics.

This report studies the global market size of Flexible Electronics, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Flexible Electronics for each type, primarily split into-

Flexible Batteries

Flexible Displays

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Flexible Electronics for each application, including-

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Other

