Global Light Trucks Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025

Light trucks are the trucks or truck-based vehicles which have a payload capacity of less than 4,000 pounds or 1,815 kg. These trucks in the U.S. are known as light-duty trucks and in the European countries similar vehicles are popularly known as light commercial vehicle.

The light trucks market is bifurcated into light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and light buses and coaches (LBCs) weighing up to 3.5 tons. Light commercial vehicle holds the major market share followed by light buses and coaches segment.

Light trucks are used in almost all industries. Industrial sector uses it for transportation of raw material and finished goods between their storage facilities and consumers outlets. Government, Industrial and commercial sectors are the major end-user of light trucks. Industrial sector leads the global market followed by government and commercial sector.

North America was the market leader in the global light trucks market accounting for more than half of the total light trucks market. Asia-Pacific followed North America in the sale of light trucks. Asia Pacific region is expected to show highest growth rate in the coming future owing to the developing market in India and China.

The global Light Trucks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fiat

Daimler AG

Ford Motor

BMW AG

General Motors

Mitsubishi Motors

Toyota Motor

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Honda Motor

Subaru of America

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Light Buses and Coaches (LBCs)

Segment by Application

Government Sectors

Industrial Sectors

Commercial Sectors

